AFA chief wants UCCS chancellor job

click to enlarge File photo

Lt. Gen. Johnson: Hoping for another university job.

You can read full biographies and curriculum vitae, as well as a full schedule of campus meetings, here. I appreciate your involvement in the process to select the next leader for the campus. You will have opportunities over the next two weeks to meet the candidates, hear their ideas about advancing UCCS and share your views.



Your feedback is an important part of the process. It will inform my decision-making as I consider the final selection. I invite you to share your views with me via the form on the website. This is a critical position for the future of the campus and I appreciate your involvement and your input.

The Air Force Academy superintendent apparently wants to remain in Colorado Springs for awhile.Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson is a finalist for the chancellor job at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, according to an internal letter to the faculty obtained by theJohnson will finish her assignment at the AFA in summer, after four years.The other finalists to succeed Pam Shockley-Zalabak, who retired in February, are:• Dr. Venkat Reddy, interim chancellor and dean of the College of Business Administration and associate vice chancellor for online initiatives.• Dr. Havidán Rodriguez, founding provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.The letter to faculty, from Bruce Benson, president of the CU system, said:Benson said in the letter he hopes to name a new chancellor "in the coming weeks."