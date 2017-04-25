UPDATE: Second round of 2C road work begins in Colorado Springs

click to enlarge Pam Zubeck

While potholes might not be as abundant, the city's streets are still a wreck.

That portion of Pikes Peak will be repaved as a roadway construction project because the road condition requires they mill much deeper down than when 2C paving work is conducted. That project is similar to work done on Centennial between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods. Work should start later this year.

The second year of 2C-funded paving operations is underway, thanks to voter support of the temporary 0.62 percent sales tax dedicated solely to road repairs. Today, Mayor John Suthers, City Councilmember Yolanda Avila and several City and community leaders kicked off the 2017 2C paving work at a special event on Foxridge Drive commemorating the second of five years of 2C roadway improvements.



“With the start of our second year of 2C paving, we are building upon the significant progress made in 2016 with almost 230 lane miles paved. Our citizens made a commitment to move our city forward when they approved Issue 2C. We still much work to do to improve the overall condition of our roads, but the return of cone zones throughout Colorado Springs signals that we are well on that path,” said Mayor John Suthers.



City Continues with Local Companies for Concrete and Paving Work in 2017

The City has contracted again with Martin Marietta Materials and Schmidt Construction to pave an estimated 224 lane miles for the 2017 paving season. Paving work officially began with milling operations April 17. Click here to view the 2017 list of scheduled streets to receive 2C-funded paving.



Concrete work for 2017 also continues with the same five local companies that provided 2016 pre-overlay concrete work.



AA Construction Company, Inc.

Blue Ridge Construction, Inc.

CMS of Colorado Springs, Inc.

DRX Enterprises, LLC

Even-Preisser, Inc.

Trax Construction, Inc.



Planned concrete work for 2017 is on schedule and projected to be complete in late August. Upon completion of the 2017 concrete program, crews will focus on the 2018 list as funds are available. Crews will conduct concrete repair work simultaneously with paving operations as weather permits.



Foxridge Drive between Drennan Road and West Monica Drive, which connects to several residential streets, is on the 2C paving list for 2017. Estimated completion date is April 28, weather dependent

UPDATE:Good news. Pikes Peak is slated for work this year. From the city:———ORIGINAL POST 12:23 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 25, 2017————————-'Tis the season for road work, and the city is announcing its second year of 2C taxpayer funded road projects throughout the city.The project list includes portions of Pikes Peak Avenue through downtown, but does not include doing something about the pothole-filled street running east of downtown to at least Union Boulevard. We've asked about that and if there's something new to report, we'll update.2C was approved by voters in November 2015, giving the city sales tax revenue totaling $250 million over five years to tackle the city's crumbling road system.Here's the news release: