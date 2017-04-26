More on fatal crash involving El Paso County GOP chairman

The dismissal of charges against El Paso County GOP Chair Trevor Dierdorff has been a big story for local media. We report on the issue
in Wednesday's Independent
.
As the story notes, Dierdorff backed up his vehicle with such speed on March 28 that the collision with Mel Tolbert dented his Toyota Land Cruiser's tailgate.
Here's what that looked like, next to the taillight:
Courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department
Tolbert died from his injuries five days after the crash.
Colorado Springs Police Department provided these statistics for fatality crashes investigated by the major accident unit in the last three years, along with the charges filed by police.
2017: 11 fatalities
3 charged with careless driving involving death (including Dierdorff)
1 charged with vehicular homicide
7 deceased party was at fault
2016: 34 fatalities
5 charged with careless driving involving death
3 Hit & Run involving fatalities
4 vehicular homicide
20 deceased party was at fault
2 victim deceased was the 'at fault' party, so no charges filed
2015: 29 fatalities
3 charged with careless driving involving death
5 charged with vehicular homicide
19 deceased party at fault
2 charged with vehicles turning left