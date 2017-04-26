Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

More on fatal crash involving El Paso County GOP chairman

Posted By on Wed, Apr 26, 2017 at 10:22 AM

The dismissal of charges against El Paso County GOP Chair Trevor Dierdorff has been a big story for local media. We report on the issue in Wednesday's Independent.

As the story notes, Dierdorff backed up his vehicle with such speed on March 28 that the collision with Mel Tolbert dented his Toyota Land Cruiser's tailgate.

Here's what that looked like, next to the taillight: 
COURTESY COLORADO SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department
Tolbert died from his injuries five days after the crash.

Colorado Springs Police Department provided these statistics for fatality crashes investigated by the major accident unit in the last three years, along with the charges filed by police.

2017: 11 fatalities
3 charged with careless driving involving death (including Dierdorff)
1 charged with vehicular homicide
7 deceased party was at fault

2016: 34 fatalities
5 charged with careless driving involving death
3 Hit & Run involving fatalities
4 vehicular homicide
20 deceased party was at fault
2 victim deceased was the 'at fault' party, so no charges filed

2015: 29 fatalities
3 charged with careless driving involving death
5 charged with vehicular homicide
19 deceased party at fault
2 charged with vehicles turning left

Tags: , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

City Gov (13)

Politics (9)

Local News (4)

State Gov (2)

Military (2)

More

Blogroll

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation