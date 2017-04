More on fatal crash involving El Paso County GOP chairman

Courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department

The dismissal of charges against El Paso County GOP Chair Trevor Dierdorff has been a big story for local media. We report on the issue in Wednesday'sAs the story notes, Dierdorff backed up his vehicle with such speed on March 28 that the collision with Mel Tolbert dented his Toyota Land Cruiser's tailgate.Here's what that looked like, next to the taillight:Tolbert died from his injuries five days after the crash.Colorado Springs Police Department provided these statistics for fatality crashes investigated by the major accident unit in the last three years, along with the charges filed by police.2017: 11 fatalities3 charged with careless driving involving death (including Dierdorff)1 charged with vehicular homicide7 deceased party was at fault2016: 34 fatalities5 charged with careless driving involving death3 Hit & Run involving fatalities4 vehicular homicide20 deceased party was at fault2 victim deceased was the 'at fault' party, so no charges filed2015: 29 fatalities3 charged with careless driving involving death5 charged with vehicular homicide19 deceased party at fault2 charged with vehicles turning left