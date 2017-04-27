Search

Thursday, April 27, 2017

Gen. Michelle Johnson announces retirement

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 1:52 PM

Johnson: Hoping for a civilian higher ed post.
  • File photo
  • Johnson: Hoping for a civilian higher ed post.
Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson announced her retirement via a news release Thursday, though no date was given. She came to the academy in mid-2013.

Johnson was announced as a finalist for the chancellor job at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs a week ago.

She spoke to faculty and staff on Wednesday at UCCS.

The release:
The Air Force announced April 27 that the superintendent of the Air Force Academy will retire from military service later this year.

Lt. Gen. Michelle, a 1981 graduate of the Academy, is the first woman to lead the Academy. She's also a Rhodes scholar and command pilot with more than 3,600 hours in various aircraft.

Among her Air Force assignments, she was an aide to two presidents at the White House, and, at the Pentagon, the Air Force’s Director of Public Affairs, and later, Deputy Director for Information and Cyberspace Policy on the Joint Staff. She spent two years as Director, Strategy and Policy, Programs and Logistics, U.S. Transportation Command, and two years as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations and Intelligence, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Belgium.

The official date of Johnson's retirement and the name of her successor is
pending official announcement.
The chancellor post was vacated with the retirement in February of Pam Shockley-Zalabak.

