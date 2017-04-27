Gen. Michelle Johnson announces retirement

The Air Force announced April 27 that the superintendent of the Air Force Academy will retire from military service later this year.The chancellor post was vacated with the retirement in February of Pam Shockley-Zalabak.
Lt. Gen. Michelle, a 1981 graduate of the Academy, is the first woman to lead the Academy. She's also a Rhodes scholar and command pilot with more than 3,600 hours in various aircraft.
Among her Air Force assignments, she was an aide to two presidents at the White House, and, at the Pentagon, the Air Force’s Director of Public Affairs, and later, Deputy Director for Information and Cyberspace Policy on the Joint Staff. She spent two years as Director, Strategy and Policy, Programs and Logistics, U.S. Transportation Command, and two years as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations and Intelligence, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Belgium.
The official date of Johnson's retirement and the name of her successor is
pending official announcement.
Showing 1-1 of 1