St. Francis Medical Center set to expand

St. Francis Medical Center is set to grow.

St. Francis Medical Center has exceeded expectations since its grand opening on Aug. 8, 2008, rising to meet the health care challenges of the Colorado Springs community as it continues to grow at lightning speed. Penrose-St. Francis Health Services is committed to evolve to meet the health care demands and needs of future generations.



A BIG groundbreaking ceremony will be held at St. Francis Medical Center (SFMC) to celebrate the BIG expansion project for a BIGGER Emergency Department, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Surgical Unit. It’s going to be a really BIG show!



When: May 1, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: St. Francis Medical Center, 6001 E. Woodmen Rd.

Who: Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, Penrose-St. Francis President and CEO Margaret Sabin, SFMC Chief Administrative Officer Mark Hartman. KKTV Anchor Dianne Derby will serve as master of ceremonies.

The SFMC expansion project – expected to be an investment of about $100 million – includes the construction of 168,000 square feet of additional hospital space as a four-level addition on the west side of the campus. The project features:

Expanding the Emergency Department (ED) by adding an additional 17 beds, bringing the total ED capacity to 40 beds.

ED volumes have almost doubled since 2009.

Adding new operating rooms with shelled space for additional operating rooms in the future.

Surgery volumes at SFMC have increased 63% since 2009.

The new Total Joint & Spine Center has substantially increased surgical cases.

SFMC continues to be the destination hospital for many surgeons performing a large volume of robotic-assisted surgeries.

Expanding the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), doubling the capacity to 50 beds.

The number of babies admitted to the NICU per day has more than doubled since 2009.

St. Francis Medical Center has the largest NICU in Centura Health.

On average, eight babies each month are transported to the NICU at SFMC from hospitals throughout southern Colorado.

Additional parking.

Parking for associates is a challenge, and with increasing patient volumes, additional parking is paramount on the campus.





SFMC opened in August 2008, as a 156-bed, full-service hospital, with several “shelled” spaces for future use. Those spaces have all been built out, adding additional patient rooms, operating rooms, cardiac services and GI services. Once the expansion is complete, SFMC will grow to around 225 licensed beds.

SFMC recently received the prestigious international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated Birth Facility. SFMC is the only hospital in Colorado Springs, the second hospital in the Centura Health system and the tenth hospital in all of Colorado to receive the designation.

You can tell from reading this news release from Centura Health that something BIG is coming.Centura's hospital in north Colorado Springs, St. Francis Medical Center, is planning a groundbreaking of a significant addition, or, as the release says, BIG expansion.