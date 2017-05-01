Search

Monday, May 1, 2017

Local News

Lathen resigns from Colorado Springs Forward

Posted By on Mon, May 1, 2017 at 5:49 PM

click to enlarge Lathen: Moving on to a ministry post. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Lathen: Moving on to a ministry post.
Amy Lathen is moving on from Colorado Springs Forward, a political activist and civic group that promotes the business community.

She held the position of executive director since last July, and resigned from the El Paso County Board of Commissioners about six months early to accept the CSF job.

In the April 4 city election, only one candidate endorsed by CSF prevailed — incumbent Andy Pico in District 6.

The news release just issued by CSF:
The Colorado Springs Forward board of directors will begin a search for a new executive director.

Amy Lathen, current executive director, will step down at the end of May to accept a position as Vice President of Victor Marx All Things Possible Ministries, a faith-based organization that works on a global scale reaching children, youth and innocent families affected by trauma. VictorMarx.com

Lathen will consult with Colorado Springs Forward during the transition period and will assist with finding and training her replacement.

“The mission of Colorado Springs Forward is clear, pure and impactful. I leave with a heavy heart, as there is more work to do,” Lathen said. “But I cannot deny this unexpected request to join Victor Marx All Things Possible Ministries. I need to answer this clear call to serve Jesus Christ and God’s Kingdom and spend more time with my youngest son and family.

“I will do everything I can to help Colorado Springs Forward during this transition – and I remain a passionate advocate of their efforts to strengthen our city’s economy and business opportunities.”

Prior to taking the helm at CSF, Lathen served for eight years on the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners for District 2, including seven years as chair, vice-chair and third commissioner.

“We are so sorry to see Amy go. Her knowledge of city and county government and her passion for effecting change in this region have been powerful,” said CSF board chair Phil Lane. “We are grateful that she was willing to stay with us through this busy time in the city, but we understand that this opportunity fits with a powerful new direction in her life, and we wish her all the best.”

ABOUT COLORADO SPRINGS FORWARD

Colorado Springs Forward is a non-profit, broad-based alliance of people and organizations that care deeply about and are committed to the success of the Pikes Peak region. Colorado Springs Forward was formed by a group of community leaders in April 2014, to re-establish Colorado Springs as the most inviting and respected city in which to live, work and play. Board members include: Phil Lane (Chair), Kathy Loo, Douglas Stimple, Fletcher Howard, Dan Stuart, and Tom Neppl.

Colorado Springs Forward’s mission is to unite the citizens, communities and organizations of the Pikes Peak region to educate, collaborate and coordinate so that, together, they can effectively address the challenges and opportunities faced by our region. They will lead with words and actions, with a sense of urgency, so that together we can reach our full potential and an excellent quality of life.


