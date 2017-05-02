Carson convoy closes I-25 rest area

click to enlarge
-
Defenselink
-
Some vehicles at the Raider Focus training at PCMS came from the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade.
Motorists traveling Interstate 25 south of Pueblo will find the rest area near Colorado City closed through Friday, May 5.
The reason? Army units from Fort Carson will stage at the rest area for its return trip from the Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site after three weeks of drills at the 236,000-acre site, which we wrote about recently. ("Army stages one of its biggest drills yet at Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site," April 19, 2017
)
To get those 6,000 soldiers and 1,800 vehicles back to the Mountain Post, officials will convoy using I-25 and other highways.
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced today, May 2, that it has temporarily closed the Colorado City rest area near I-25 exit 74 and CO 165. It will remain closed through Friday, May 5th, to be used for staging by the Army as it moves troops and equipment back to Fort Carson.
One can be glad these vehicles are washed off before hitting the highway. Seems there was a lot of mud at the PCMS after the weekend snowstorm.
click to enlarge
-
Defenselink
-
From Defenselink.org: "After the snow melted from Saturday's snow storm, the grounds at Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site turned into mud. As units started positioning their vehicles into chalks, some vehicles got stuck in the mud. Photographed are soldiers from the 759th Military Police Battalion pulling out a Humvee."
Here's the Fort Carson release about the return trip:
Approximately 5,000 Soldiers from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Sustainment Brigade as well as other Fort Carson units and about 750 Soldiers from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Fort Bragg, North Carolina and Fort Hood, Texas will convoy from Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site to Fort Carson between May 1 - 8 after completing a two-week exercise called Operation Raider Focus.
More than 1,200 military vehicles will take part in this multi-day convoy to include 300 Stryker armored vehicles. Coordination has been made with the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Police and local law enforcement and municipal agencies.
Convoys will consist of no more than 30 vehicles per group, and will be spaced at least 30 minutes apart. Convoys will travel at 40 miles per hour and utilize two routes.
Convoys will travel on Interstate Highway 25, U.S. Highway 160, U.S. Highway 350, State Highway 115, U.S. Highway 50, and State Highway 71. Due to the increase in vehicle traffic and slow speed of the convoys travelers may experience delays.
No travel will occur on I-25 through Pueblo during the hours of 7 - 9 a.m. and 4 - 6 p.m., which is during peak rush hour time periods.
Approximately 30 rotary-wing aircraft will fly to Fort Carson during this time.
The brigade convoyed to PCMS April 10 – 21 for the two-week exercise.
The purpose of Raider Focus was to prepare the brigade for any possible mission should the unit be called to support any contingency around the globe. During the exercise, crews engaged simulated targets using different scenarios to build unit cohesion and proficiency.