Mass casualty exercise planned for airport Wednesday

County Participates in Mass Casualty Exercise at Colorado Springs Airport on Wednesday

Public Should Expect to See Smoke, Fire, Emergency Responders in the Area



El Paso County, CO, May 2, 2017 – The El Paso County Office of Emergency Management, the County Coroner’s Office, El Paso County Public Health and the Sheriff’s Office will be participating on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in a mass casualty response exercise at the Colorado Springs Airport.



At some point during the exercise the County’s Office of Emergency Management will be simulating a disaster related shut down of the Emergency Operations Center that will require everyone working in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Mark Dabling Boulevard to move to a backup EOC located at the Charles “Chuck” Brown Transportation and Environmental Complex on Akers Drive. This move, during an exercise event, will test back up tele-communications and information technology equipment and related facilities.



The City of Colorado Springs Office of Emergency Management is managing the exercise and about 700 participants from multiple agencies across the Pikes Peak region will be participating. The exercise will test skills and procedures required in responding to an aircraft emergency using the coordinated National Incident Management System.



Members of the public are reminded that smoke and fire may be may be visible during the exercise starting shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday and continuing through the early afternoon. Drivers in the area near the airport should expect emergency vehicles, buses, helicopters and a heavy presence of law enforcement.



Cresterra Boulevard between Milton Proby Parkway and Powers Boulevard will be closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the exercise.



