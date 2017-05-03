Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Local News

Bobcat pauses for photo in Skyway

Posted By on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 2:36 PM

Like thousands of residents of Colorado Springs, I walk my dog regularly, and we venture into some areas that interface with wildlife habitat.

Right in the city, we've seen scads of rabbits, deer, foxes, raccoons and an occasional coyote. While there reportedly was a bear spotted in the Park Vista area near our home, we didn't see it. But I've wondered plenty of times if there was a threatening carnivore lurking.

This is the consequence of development invading wildlife territory, as many who live west of Interstate 25 can attest.

Residents of the southwest portion of the Springs recently reported sightings of bobcats and coyotes. Someone who's more quick on the draw with their camera than I am snapped some photos that are worth sharing.

These are taken in the vicinity of Hercules Drive, between Cresta Road and Orion Drive.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JIM LEHMAN
  • Photo by Jim Lehman
click to enlarge PHOTO BY JIM LEHMAN
  • Photo by Jim Lehman
click to enlarge PHOTO BY JIM LEHMAN
  • Photo by Jim Lehman


Tags: , ,

  |  
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Animals, development

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

City Gov (14)

Local News (9)

Politics (8)

County Gov (3)

State Gov (3)

More

Blogroll

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation