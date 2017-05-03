Search

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Grind your gears at this public meeting about bicycle infrastructure

Posted By on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 3:09 PM

Wish you could get around Colorado Springs by bike without fearing potholes or irate drivers? Wish those pesky cyclists would get off the damn road? Wherever you fall on this surprisingly contentious issue, you may want to poke your head into this public meeting tonight (May 3).

City planners are in the midst of updating its Bicycle Master Plan, recognizing it's an important piece of infrastructure that, right now, leaves a lot to be desired. Here's a map of our system of trails and bike lanes, as it currently stands. According to the city's website, there's an economic motive for improving bike infrastructure: "Bicycling has become increasingly recognized as a strong economic driver that attracts and maintains a strong workforce and is a mainstream solution to everything from traffic congestion to air quality to obesity to a key factor in creating vibrant cities."

So whether all this gets your hopes up or your blood boiling, here are the deets on tonight's public meeting per the city:

REMINDER: Public Invited to Provide Input to Bicycle Master Plan Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The public is invited to attend an open house Wednesday to learn about and provide input into the Colorado Springs Bicycle Master Plan. The goal of the plan is to enhance safety, viability, integration and accessibility/inclusivity for people on bikes throughout Colorado Springs.

• Wednesday, May 3

5- 7 p.m. (open house format. Drop in anytime)

Penrose Library-Carnegie Reading Room

20 N. Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs 80903


Bicycle Parking: At Cascade Avenue entrance to the library


Vehicle Parking: Lot south of the library (entrance off N. Cascade Avenue) and lot west of the library (entrance off W. Pikes Peak Avenue)


Transit Access: Access the Mountain Metro Transit Trip Planner for specific directions from your location


ADA Requests: Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requests should be made at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting by calling (719) 488-5908

“Providing citizens with the facilities they require to get where they need and want to go safety is a core function of local government. This applies for all citizens, regardless of their chosen mode of transportation. The Bicycle Master Plan will establish a vision and roadmap for how Colorado Springs can provide a level of programming and bike infrastructure across the entire city that accommodates the range of users who want/need to bicycle,” said Kate Brady, Colorado Springs senior bicycle planner.


The plan will also serve to inform and educate the general public, government staff, and elected officials of the current conditions of bicycle infrastructure and the potential of bicycling in Colorado Springs. It ultimately will be used to guide and provide strategies for the implementation of bicycle infrastructure, policies and programs for all City departments, partner public agencies and the private development community.


Public input will help the project team create a Bicycle Master Plan that best meets community needs and desires, and will serve the community well into the future.


For more information and to view the Bicycle Master Plan Current Conditions Report and Vision and Goals, visit https://coloradosprings.gov/bikeplan


