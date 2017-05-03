Grind your gears at this public meeting about bicycle infrastructure

REMINDER: Public Invited to Provide Input to Bicycle Master Plan Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The public is invited to attend an open house Wednesday to learn about and provide input into the Colorado Springs Bicycle Master Plan. The goal of the plan is to enhance safety, viability, integration and accessibility/inclusivity for people on bikes throughout Colorado Springs.





• Wednesday, May 3

5- 7 p.m. (open house format. Drop in anytime)

Penrose Library-Carnegie Reading Room

20 N. Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs 80903



Bicycle Parking: At Cascade Avenue entrance to the library

Vehicle Parking: Lot south of the library (entrance off N. Cascade Avenue) and lot west of the library (entrance off W. Pikes Peak Avenue)

Transit Access: Access the Mountain Metro Transit Trip Planner for specific directions from your location

ADA Requests: Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requests should be made at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting by calling (719) 488-5908

“Providing citizens with the facilities they require to get where they need and want to go safety is a core function of local government. This applies for all citizens, regardless of their chosen mode of transportation. The Bicycle Master Plan will establish a vision and roadmap for how Colorado Springs can provide a level of programming and bike infrastructure across the entire city that accommodates the range of users who want/need to bicycle,” said Kate Brady, Colorado Springs senior bicycle planner.

The plan will also serve to inform and educate the general public, government staff, and elected officials of the current conditions of bicycle infrastructure and the potential of bicycling in Colorado Springs. It ultimately will be used to guide and provide strategies for the implementation of bicycle infrastructure, policies and programs for all City departments, partner public agencies and the private development community.

Public input will help the project team create a Bicycle Master Plan that best meets community needs and desires, and will serve the community well into the future.

For more information and to view the Bicycle Master Plan Current Conditions Report and Vision and Goals, visit https://coloradosprings.gov/bikeplan