Neighbor structure steals privacy, Colorado Springs residents allege

A new home is being built in the 1800 block of West Pikes Peak Avenue that towers over neighbors' back yards.
Andrew and Sandra Knauf are upset about a structure going up next door to their home in the 1800 block of West Pikes Peak Avenue.
In a May 1 letter to the Regional Building Department, city officials and the media, they note they understood this project to be a cottage, but it's a two-story home with a balcony that overlooks all the backyards in the neighborhood.
Further, they say they weren't told the dimensions ahead of time and wonder why not.
"I'm hearing this is OK," Sandra Knauf tells the Independent
. "They insinuated it was going to be a small cottage."
The Knaufs have owned their home for 25 years and an adjacent property for nearly 30 years. They fear the home, which they say they hear will be used as an AirBnB rental, will drive down the values of residences in the neighborhood. That's because the new building invades their privacy.
visited the primary home where the new structure is being built out back but no one came to the door after we wrapped lightly. (A sign on the door said not to knock because a baby was sleeping.)
Roger Lovell, Regional Building official, says all the requirements of his agency have been met but he couldn't speak to the city's requirements. Here's his letter to the Knaufs:
I apologize for not responding sooner I but wanted to take the time to conduct a complete investigation into your concerns. I can address your concerns from a building code perspective but not a land use perspective; the City of Colorado Springs is responsible for land use and zoning; Regional Building is responsible for building code compliance.
While I completely understand your concerns I can find no violations of the building code that would warrant a stop work order or a halt of construction. The building code regulates construction from a life safety perspective. Locally, we have adopted the International Residential Code; this code is used almost exclusively across the United States. I understand one of your concerns is fire. The building code requires any wall built closer than 5’ to a property line to be constructed as a 1hr wall without openings. In this case the walls are located 5’ from the property line and a fire rating is not required. Further, I understand your concern regarding the size and height of the structure. While the IRC does regulate height, this structure is well below the maximum threshold. There is also no restriction from a building code perspective in relation to square footage.
I should point out that land use and zoning regulations also address building setbacks, height, and possibly square footage requirements. These are addressed by the City of the Colorado Springs and I understand they are also investigating your concerns.
I am sorry I cannot help you further but I am happy to address any questions that you might have. Please keep in mind that as the Building Official for Regional Building I can only address building code related issued (as opposed to land use).
a compromise might be in the works that would involve adding a barrier to the new building so that line of sight would be restricted.
wrote about another problem
the Knauf's encountered some years ago.
We've asked the city planning department if the structure is legal and will update if and when we hear something.