UCCS chancellor search cites terminal degree as top qualification
By Pam Zubeck
The deadline just passed for faculty and others to comment on the three finalists for chancellor of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, so this comes a little late.
Turns out one of the finalists — Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson, superintendent of the Air Force Academy — doesn't meet the top two credentials listed in the job description for the position.
We posted a story on our website last week about Johnson's selection and published it in today's Independent
. The story delves into the issue of Johnson being named a finalist for chancellor despite not having a terminal degree or extensive teaching and research experience.
Here are the requirements as stated in the job posting:
Required Candidate Qualifications
• Doctorate degree or equivalent terminal degree.
• Demonstrated excellence in research, teaching and service at an accredited institution of higher education.
• Minimum of 15 years experience in the administration of large and complex organizations with expertise in financial management.
• Possess high moral and ethical standards; and can build a culture of trust and transparency.
Ability to navigate in a political climate effectively.
•Demonstrated excellence in institutional leadership and resource management and development.
•Superior communicator with demonstrated ability to work effectively with all levels of faculty, staff, students and the campus community.
• Demonstrated ability to work effectively with a full range of external constituents, including alumni, donors, members of the media, legislators, other government officials and leaders in the private sector.
• Represent campus in public forums around critical student and community issues with the ability to manage the communications effectively and honestly.
• Demonstrated commitment to teamwork and the ability to work collaboratively as part of an executive team in a large and complex university system or comparable organization.
As one faculty observed, "How did she get chosen as a finalist?"
The selection is made necessary by the retirement of long-time chancellor Pam Shockley-Zalabak.
