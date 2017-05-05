American Health Care Act isn't a done deal yet, and your Senators still have a say

In more serious terms, Senator Lindsey Graham, the Republican from South Carolina, told the Times that "any bill that has been posted less than 24 hours — going to be debated three or four hours, not scored — needs to be viewed with suspicion." And aside from Senate Republicans' insistence on restraint and rigor in policymaking, they also face a procedural challenge in that they only have a 52-48 majority — enough to pass the bill by simple majority with only minor tax and spending tweaks, but not to make any major policy adjustments through reconciliation with Democrats.
As House Republicans on Thursday shoved their health care bill across the finish line, stuffing it with amendments and extra dollars to secure a hard-won majority, the lawmakers who will inherit the legislation delivered their own message from across the Capitol:That’s cute.
Today, the GOP-controlled house, including Congressman Doug Lamborn, voted to kick 24 million people off their health insurance and throw our country into chaos. This egregious piece of legislation, the American Healthcare Act, aka Trumpcare, will effectively dismantle the Affordable Care Act and undo the very real progress in healthcare reform made over the past 8 years. Although the Affordable Care Act is far from perfect, Trumpcare is a disaster that will only benefit insurance companies at the cost of the lives and wellbeing of millions of Americans.
This legislation will disproportionately and negatively affect the elderly, children, communities of color, women, LGBTQ people, people with disabilities, and poor and working people of all backgrounds around this country. Trumpcare is a crime against humanity and every elected official who voted in favor of this legislation needs to know where the American people truly stand. That is why necessity dictates that we the people once again express our right to peaceful public assembly and to petition our government for a redress of grievances by rallying in opposition to Trumpcare and in favor of a single-payer, medicare-for-all healthcare system.
Trumpcare now moves to the Senate, and it is more important now than ever that the people show massive opposition to this legislation both in the streets and by lighting up the phone lines to demand that our senators prevent this legislation from ever reaching the president's desk by any means necessary. Join us for a rally in front of City Hall on Sunday, May 7th at 5pm to demand that Senator Michael Bennet and Senator Cory Gardnerstand up for the people of Colorado and oppose Trumpcare in the Senate. After hearing from speakers at City Hall, we will march to Sen. Gardner's office.