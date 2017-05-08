Dr. Venkat Reddy chosen as UCCS chancellor

click to enlarge
Courtesy UCCS
Dr. Reddy named chancellor at UCCS.
Dr. Venkat Reddy has been named chancellor of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, beating out two other finalists.
He’ll be paid $340,000, plus annual allowances for a car ($10,000) and housing ($25,000).
One of those was Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson, though she doesn't hold a doctoral degree
or have depth of teaching experience. ("Air Force to UCCS? Concerns over a chancellor finalist," News, April 28, 2017)
The other finalist was Dr. Havidán Rodriguez, founding provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Edinburg, Texas.
Here's the announcement about CU system President Bruce Benson's choice:
DENVER – University of Colorado President Bruce D. Benson today named Dr. Venkat Reddy as chancellor of the institution’s Colorado Springs campus, effective immediately. Reddy, who has served as interim chancellor since February and in various capacities at UCCS over the past 25 years, was selected after a national search.
“Dr. Venkat Reddy is a strong leader with deep experience on the campus and in the community whose skills, background and abilities will serve UCCS well as it builds on the considerable momentum it has generated in recent years,” Benson said. “He is a thoughtful, collaborative leader who recognizes the challenges facing the campus as well as the opportunities to take it to the next level.”
He replaces Pam Shockley-Zalabak, who retired from CU in February after serving UCCS for more than 40 years, the past 15 as chancellor.
Reddy began his career at UCCS as a finance faculty member in the College of Business. After rising through the faculty ranks he became dean of the College of Business, a position he held for almost 13 years. He also served as the associate vice chancellor for online education and initiatives, responsible for on-campus, cross-campus and CU system-wide programs.
“I’m honored and humbled to serve as the chancellor for this wonderful university. I very much appreciate the support of our campus citizens, President Benson and the Board of Regents,” Reddy said. “I look forward to working closely with our faculty, staff, students, alumni and our business and civic leaders, in advancing UCCS’s mission. Together, we will advance the frontiers of knowledge and foster the intellectual growth of generations of young men and women who will go on to become critical thinkers, problem solvers, and empowered future leaders in our community and beyond.”
Reddy earned his doctorate in Finance and master’s in Agricultural Economics from Pennsylvania State University. At UCCS, his primary teaching and research were in corporate finance and investments. He was recognized twice with the Outstanding Teacher Award in the College of Business.
He collaborated with faculty, staff, campus, community and CU system leaders on a variety of initiatives, including advancing innovative academic programs; renovating Dwire Hall; building and strengthening alumni and community relations; launching the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative; expanding career development and study abroad opportunities; taking the College of Business twice through the maintenance of international accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business; ranking of several programs in the US News and World Report; and launching and promoting five fully online undergraduate degree programs on the campus.
