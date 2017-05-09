UPDATE: Women in Colorado Springs aren't paid as well as men, survey shows

click to enlarge
This World War II poster is a reminder that women can get the job done as well as men.
UPDATE:
We just heard from the Chamber's Hannah Parsons, Chief Economic Development Officer:
As the Chamber & EDC, we follow wage information and trends. We are aware of gaps in pay; however, we are also seeing an increase in companies seeking industry standards for wages and benefits to proactively address wage equality as a measure to remain competitive. We are always available to assist companies looking to integrate best practices into their operations.
ORIGINAL POST 1:39 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2017
Here's some disturbing news: Colorado Springs ranks near the bottom when it comes to the wage gap between men and women, meaning women make a whole lot less than men, compared to other cities in the country. This survey shows
that here, women can expect to be paid 73.6 cents for every dollar a man is paid.
Pretty shameful.
We're even below the national median, which, according to the website site linked above, shows that women are paid 78.9 percent of the national median income of men of $49,828.
We've asked the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC what they think of this issue, and haven't heard back but will update if and when we hear something.
Maybe it's not a big issue?
El Paso County seems to think so, because it's hosting a jobs event for women tomorrow, Wednesday, May 10.
From the county's news release:
Women in El Paso County are helping other women in our community prepare for employment interviews and maintaining jobs once employed in a one day event called Women Helping Women, an event organized by the Department of Human Services, Goodwill Industries and the El Paso County Republican Women. The women receiving assistance are either transitioning off economic assistance from the Department of Human Services or have recently joined the workforce. The individuals are working incredibly hard to improve their own lives and the future for their families, while striving to be better role models for their children.
“Women Helping Women is a unique program helping women in our community achieve self-sufficiency,” said Department of Human Services Executive Director Julie Krow. “We are extremely thankful for community organizations that partner with the Department of Human Services to make this event possible.”
Hair stylists will be on hand to make sure the women look and feel their best. Through donations from individuals and community organizations, each woman is able to select from an array of new or gently used professional clothing. A number of prospective employers, ready to hire, will be at the event as well as community partners who will educate women on various resources and provide tips on making a positive impression to employers. The keynote Speaker is Michelle Mras, inspirational speaker, success coach, corporate trainer and author of “Eat, Drink and Be Mary: A Glimpse Into A Life Well Lived.”
Details
Where: Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Dr., Colorado Springs
When: 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, May 10; Keynote begins at approximately 9 a.m.
The media is invited to attend. Women receiving help will be on hand to talk about their experiences of looking for employment.