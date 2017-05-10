St. Francis Hospital assigned higher value

The value of an old hospital just east of downtown Colorado Springs skyrocketed after El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker undertook a special review in response to revelations reported by the Independent a year ago about details of its 2014 sale.His findings: The property's value surged to $1,969,177, and the tax bill went up to $35,961, compared to the prior bill of $913 based on a value of $50,000.
When the building, located at 825 E. Pikes Peak Ave., changed hands, the seller reported a $50,000 sales price to county officials via the deed. That amount then became its taxable value for the buyer, an entity controlled by developer David Jenkins, who's in the process of assembling swaths of land in the downtown area....
At the time, David Jenkins justified the $50,000 price to then-County Assessor Mark Lowderman (who's now county treasurer), with a report showing the building is rife with asbestos, and cleanup costs could top $2 million....
The Indy's report about that agreement ("The real deal," Cover, May 4, 2016) prompted Schleiker, who had since replaced Lowderman as county assessor, to revisit the value.
Showing 1-1 of 1