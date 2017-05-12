UPDATE: John Suthers on short list to replace Comey as FBI director

While I am honored to be listed as a possibility among some tremendous law enforcement professionals, at this point it would be premature to comment any further.
According to the White House official, the candidates include:The Denver Post also reported the list and also that Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, "confirmed in a Tweet that he recommended the longtime public official."
Ray Kelly, the former and longest-serving New York City police commissioner
Mike Rogers, former House Intelligence Committee chairman and former FBI agent
Former Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher
Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.
Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas
Paul Abbate, executive assistant director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch
Associate Judge of New York Court of Appeals Mike Garcia
Mayor of Colorado Springs John Suthers
Former federal appellate court Judge Michael Luttig, now executive vice president of Boeing
Larry Thompson, former deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe
