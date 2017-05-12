UPDATE: John Suthers on short list to replace Comey as FBI director

click to enlarge File photo

Suthers: The next FBI director?

While I am honored to be listed as a possibility among some tremendous law enforcement professionals, at this point it would be premature to comment any further.

According to the White House official, the candidates include:



Ray Kelly, the former and longest-serving New York City police commissioner

Mike Rogers, former House Intelligence Committee chairman and former FBI agent

Former Assistant Attorney General Alice Fisher

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas

Paul Abbate, executive assistant director for the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch

Associate Judge of New York Court of Appeals Mike Garcia

Mayor of Colorado Springs John Suthers

Former federal appellate court Judge Michael Luttig, now executive vice president of Boeing

Larry Thompson, former deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe

UPDATE:This just in from Suthers:

Fox News is reporting that Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is on the short list for those under consideration to replace fired FBI director James Comey.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, "confirmed in a Tweet that he recommended the longtime public official."

Gardner wrote: "Colorado's John Suthers would be an excellent choice to lead the FBI. I recommended him to the WH & am excited to see his name on this list."