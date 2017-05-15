Free tickets for AFA graduation available

click to enlarge Courtesy Air Force Academy

Approximately 500 free tickets for the Academy’s Class of 2017 Graduation Ceremony will be available Wednesday, May 17. Tickets must be picked up by the general public in person at:



• The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC office at 102 S. Tejon Street, Suite 430, in downtown Colorado Springs, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce office at 166 Second Street in Monument, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.



A maximum of five tickets per person are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets cannot be mailed and there is no will-call at the stadium. Lost tickets cannot be replaced.



The Air Force Academy’s Graduation Ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. on May 24 in Falcon Stadium. The commencement speech will be given by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr. The ceremony will conclude with an aerial performance by the Air Force Thunderbirds, weather permitting.



Falcon Stadium gates will open at 7 a.m. Due to increased security requirements, please ensure you arrive early as traffic coming on base will be heavy and there may be long lines at the Stadium. All visitors should be prepared to show valid identification, vehicle registration and proof of auto insurance. Vehicles may be inspected upon entry.

If Force Protection Conditions change, some scheduled events may also change or require additional security precautions for the safety of all our guests. Any event changes will be announced via local media and the Academy’s official Facebook page.



If the graduation ceremony is moved indoors due to dangerous weather or security reasons, general public and staff ticket holders will not be able to attend. If the ceremony is moved, notification will go out by 7 a.m. on the morning of Graduation via local media and the Air Force Academy’s official Facebook page.

If you want to witness the Class of 2017 graduate from the Air Force Academy, here's your chance for a free ticket.The Academy just issued this release, telling you how and when you can obtain tickets.