Read Routon's column for an idea on filling PPACG exec slot

PPACG board chair Andy Pico: Finding a new director is a priority.
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments has been waiting awhile for a permanent leader, and in tomorrow's Independent
, executive editor Ralph Routon offers a solution.
The Independent
has written several stories about the turmoil at the regional planning agency, most recently this one
, which reports the departure of the top two people there.
After Executive Director Rob MacDonald's contract wasn't renewed earlier this year, PPACG has been advertising for a new director.
That's where Routon comes in. Be sure to check his "Between the Lines" column in the May 17 issue.
Meantime, 22 people have applied for the job, a PPACG spokesperson says.
PPACG board chair Andy Pico reports via email that all of those applicants "are still in consideration."
That said, the agency has decided to expand the search, Pico says, and is looking to hire a search firm. "No decisions on how much or which firm yet," he says, adding, "This is a priority but not certain yet on timeframe. We'd like to get this done as soon as possible."
All the more reason for PPACG board members to take a look at Routon's column.
Here's a list of those serving on the search committee:
1. Teller County Commissioner Norm Steen (Chair)
2. El Paso County Commissioner Peggy Littleton
3. CS City Councilmember Jill Gaebler
4. Manitou Mayor Nicole Nicoletta
5. Region 2 Transportation Commissioner Rocky Scott
6. Dave Munger from CONO
7. Rachel Back from Chamber/EDC
8. Joe Urban, PPACG
9. Ken Prather, PPACG
10. Rick Sonnenberg, PPACG