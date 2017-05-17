Bike to Work Day on June 28, or any day

Shutterstock

June is Bike Month for Colorado and there are many great events and activities recognizing the importance of bicycling in our community. Mayor John Suthers invites the Colorado Springs community to participate in Bike to Work Day June 28.



Registration for the 24th annual Bike to Work Day, sponsored by KOAA News 5 and the Colorado Springs Independent, is now open. Riders can sign up to ride to any one of several breakfast locations across Colorado Springs. Bike to Work Day encourages bicycling for personal and community health, alternative transportation, recreation and sustainability.



New this year, breakfast locations along our trail network are designed to support how people actually ride their bikes to work while highlighting local businesses that support bicycling in our community. Now, instead of having one main location supported by the City, there will be multiple locations supported by the community.

Breakfast station include:



· YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region

o Southeast Armed Services

o Briargate,

o Downtown

o East Side

o Memorial Park

o Cottonwood Creek Recreation Center

o Garden Ranch

· PopCycle Bridge- Pikes Peak Greenway at Van Buren -KOAA News 5

· Shooks Run Trail at Sierra Madre -Urban Steam Coffee House

· Buffalo Bicycle Lodge- 2 El Paso Blvd

· Santa Fe Trail at USAFA North Gate Trailhead- Café Velo

· UCHealth- Memorial Hospital- East Boulder and East St. Vrain

· Shooks Run Trail at Boulder Avenue - Colorado Springs SustainaCenter

· Criterium Bicycles -Pikes Peak Greenway at Corporate Drive

· Templeton Gap Trail at Nevada Ave/Monte View- Mountain Metro Transit

· Good Neighbor Meeting House- Shooks Run Trail at Corona Street

· Angler’s Covey- South of Midland Trail at 21st Street and Cimarron Avenue

· Rock Island Trail at Homestead Trail (Academy Blvd/Constitution Ave) -Council of Neighbors and Organizations

· Pedestrian Bridge over I-25 at Monument Valley Pool - Organization of Westside Neighbors

· Wild Goose Meeting House- 401 N. Tejon St.

· Lincoln Center, Cafe Red Point and Building Three Coffee Roasters- 2727 N. Cascade

· Ivywild School- 1604 S. Cascade Ave.

· Sinton Trail at El Paso County Citizens Service Center- El Paso County Public Health



Mayor Suthers and his wife Janet will kick off Bike Month with a community ride Saturday, June3. More information on the ride will be available soon at www.coloradosprings.gov/mayorsride.



Special thanks to Bike to Work Day organizing sponsors: Bike Colorado Springs, Council of Neighbors and Organizations (CONO) and Mountain Metro Transit.

To view an interactive map of breakfast locations and for more information visit www.coloradosprings.gov/biketowork or email BTWD@springsgov.com.



This year's Bike to Work Day will be June 28, and the city is promoting the idea, along with help from theand KOAA News 5.Here's a rundown of the idea behind the event and where you can find breakfast en route.