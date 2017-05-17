Inside/Out Youth Services to move, looking for volunteer assistance

click to enlarge
Inside/Out Youth Services
File Photo
Executive Director Mary Malia is excited about the opportunities presented by their new location.
, our local LGBTQ youth center, will be moving on June 3, and they’re looking for community support to help it happen.
After a notification last September that their current building at 412 South Tejon St. was going to be torn down, they started a mad search (aided by Club Q owner and real estate agent Nic Grzecka) to find a space near or within the area that would fit a nonprofit budget.
The new space at 223 North Wahsatch Ave. is a bit bigger than their Tejon location, but nearly the same price in rent (about $2,200/month). While it’s still a major expense, it will hold more amenities than they’re used to.
Executive Director Mary Malia is particularly excited about its more practical features. Instead of her whole team sharing one office, there will be three offices available, one of which will host a new mental health-focused intern who will be starting with the organization soon.
There will also be a full service kitchen, which will cut down on stress for facilitators and volunteers. “We’ve been making meals for our youth for years on a hot plate,” Malia says with a laugh.
In addition, youth with anxiety or sensory troubles will be able to make use of a new library, which will also function as a quiet room, and Inside/Out's support groups can now make use of a multi-purpose meeting room. Considering the organization plans to add two support groups to their schedule (a group for parents of transgender children and a collaborative group with the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance) in July or August, the extra space will certainly be utilized.
Inside/Out plans to make June 3 its official moving day, and will need plenty of volunteer support to load furniture and boxes into trucks. In the meantime, Malia says they still have painting and cleaning to accomplish, and would love to hear from anyone who might be willing to pitch in.
Those who can’t volunteer are encouraged to donate. Or, there are currently three rooms available in the new space for business sponsorship (a $2000 donation).
Anyone interested in helping with the move or the preparation may contact Mary Malia at 719-328-1056.