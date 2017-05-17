Nominee for Air Force Academy chief named

click to enlarge
Maj. Gen. Jay B. Silveria
Maj. Gen. Jay B. Silveria
President Trump has nominated Maj. Gen. Jay B. Silveria to take over as superintendent of the Air Force Academy, the Academy announced in a news release today.
A 1985 Academy grad, Silveria is a command pilot with more than 3,900 flight hours in a variety of aircraft, including the F-35A and F-15C/E.
He's currently serving as deputy commander, U.S. Air Forces Central Command, and deputy commander, Combined Air Force Component, U.S. Central Command, Southwest Asia.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he will replace Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson, who recently was named a finalist for the position of chancellor
at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs but was not chosen for the post.
Here's the release:
Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis announced May 17 that President Donald Trump has nominated Maj. Gen. Jay B. Silveria for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general, and for assignment as superintendent, U.S. Air Force Academy.
Silveria, a 1985 Academy graduate, most recently served as deputy commander of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, and deputy commander of the Combined Air Force Air Component, U.S. Central Command, Southwest Asia.
He will direct the Academy’s undergraduate academic program, cadet military and athletic training and character development, leading to a bachelor’s of science degree and a commission as a second lieutenant.
The general has nearly 4,000 hours of flight-time. He’s flown combat sorties over the Balkans and Iraq and served as vice commander at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. Silveria is a command pilot who has flown T-37 and T-38 trainer aircraft, the F-15 Eagle, the HH-60 helicopter and F-35 Lightning.
He will take over command from Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson who has commanded the Academy for four years and is slated to retire later this year.