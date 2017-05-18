Search

The Wire

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Dennis Hisey files for Colorado state Senate seat

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 12:47 PM

Former El Paso County Commissioner Dennis Hisey has filed as a candidate for State Senate District 2, a seat now held by Senate President Kevin Grantham, a Republican, who is barred by term limits from seeking another term.

The election will be in 2018, so the Fountain Republican is getting a head start.

He appeared in the Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival parade on May 6, as seen here on his Facebook page:
click to enlarge At the Cañon City parade.
  • At the Cañon City parade.

Hisey then followed up by filing his candidate affidavit with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office on May 15.

So far, he's the only one who's filed for the seat, which represents an area that includes Fremont, Teller, Park and Clear Creek counties and the rural parts of El Paso County, wrapping around Colorado Springs to form a horseshoe.

Hisey served three, four-year terms as county commissioner, leaving office in January only to return to the public payroll in February as interim director of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.

That gig was to last three months, and it might already have ended.

His campaign website can be found at www.dennishisey.com where his background is outlined and those who endorse him are listed, among them 4th Judicial District Attorney Dan May and Terrance McWilliams, El Pomar Foundation's director of military and veteran affairs.

We've reached out to Hisey and will update when we hear back from him.

