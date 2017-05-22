Colorado GOP announces new flack

click to enlarge Courtesy of Daniel Cole

Cole: State GOP's communications director

I’m writing this introductory letter instead of a press release in the traditional format because a letter (personal, efficient, informal) better reflects the spirit in which I’ll approach my new position as communications director of the Colorado Republican Committee.



I’m hugely excited for this opportunity to work, once again, with Jeff Hays, the chairman of the Colorado Republican Committee elected April 1. Jeff is a brilliant guy, personable and expansive yet analytical and acute. If you’re like everyone else, you’ll enjoy getting to know him.



Jeff was the chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party from February 2013 – February 2017. I served as the county party’s executive director during the first three years of Jeff’s tenure, then, in June 2016, left as an employee to start my own company, Cole Communications. I have been running communications systems for various clients since then, and I will continue to service other contracts alongside my 1099 contract with the state party.



Before I started working for the El Paso County Republican Party in 2013, my gigs included a weekly op-ed for The Gazette in Colorado Springs, a couple of years teaching high school English and journalism at Colorado Springs Early Colleges, and work as a translator: I reviewed French books for Zaccheus Press and translated from Italian the biography of a woman since declared venerable by the Vatican, The Spiritual Experience of Itala Mela. I also managed local issue and candidate campaigns.



In 2006, I graduated with a degree in English from the University of Kansas, which I attended as a National Merit Scholar.



The field of communications is constantly in flux. (Under Russia’s last tsar Nicholas II, the minister of communications was responsible for the supervision of railroads.) But my approach to media relations won't change. Especially because I want the state party to play a larger part in the public discourse, I will always be happy to receive your calls. Be in touch when you’d like a comment from the party, an interview with the chairman, a recommendation as to whom you should approach on a given topic, or anything else I could conceivably provide.



It will be my honor to work alongside Adam Johnson, the state party's new political director. Adam is a fourth-generation Coloradan and currently lives in Centennial. He has been assisting Republican candidates in Colorado for 15 years, having first worked on Governor Bill Owens's re-election campaign in 2002. Since then, Adam has helped with nearly a dozen candidate and issue campaigns. Adam agreed to serve as political director in order to ensure the Colorado GOP has a robust ground game headed into the 2018 election cycle.



Adam and I started with the state party on May 15. I will write with information about other staff appointments before long.

It seems that El Paso County is sort of taking over the state Republican Party, which probably is fitting considering the county is ruled by Republicans.The latest announcement comes via email from Daniel Cole, a campaign consultant, who's just been hired to handle the state party's communications via a contract.Cole handled the City Council campaign of Keith King, for example, and served as the county party's executive director for a time before branching out on his own.The state party chair is Jeff Hays, former El Paso County GOP chair, and its vice chair is El Paso County resident Sherrie Gibson.Now Cole joins the team."It's true we're the largest Republican county in the state, so you would expect a larger percentage of the state party's representation to come from here than from any other one county," he says.Cole moved from the Washington, D.C., area as a child and later attended Kansas University on a full-ride scholarship. That's a fact he notes in his mini-bio provided below in his letter to Colorado media outlets.But he omits his short-lived pursuit of a law degree at Columbia University, because, he says he didn't consider it one of the most interesting facts about himself. "And still don't," he says."I went through the first year [of law school], and I performed pretty well," he says. "I was in the top third of my class. But I decided I didn't want to be a lawyer, and that growing realization combined with how tight the legal market was at that time convinced me to get out while my head was still above water."Here's his missive to media: