Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Newsweek: Religious preference undermines national security
Posted
By Pam Zubeck
on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 2:32 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy MRFF
-
Weinstein: featured in Newsweek.
The issue of fundamentalist Christianity infiltrating the U.S. military is examined in Newsweek.com
this week, featuring the Military Religious Freedom Foundation.
From the report:
Donald Trump’s election has led to such a steep rise in fundamentalist Christian evangelizing and religious bigotry in the U.S. armed forces that the matter is reaching the level of a “national security threat,” according to information shared exclusively with Newsweek by an organization that represents and advocates for secular and minority religious views in the military.
The number of complaints from servicemen and -women in the Army, Air Force, Marines and other service branches to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) has doubled in number since November 2016, according to lawyer Michael “Mikey” Weinstein, a former Air Force officer who founded the organization.
We've written many stories about Weinstein's battle against Christianity as the preferred religion in the military, such as this one
and this one
and this one
.
More recently, the Independent
has reported on steps President Trump is taking
that some say reflect his preference for Christianity and his efforts to impose Christianity as the national religion, which would violate the U.S. Constitution.
In the Newsweek article, Weinstein is quoted as saying these measures are undermining the nation's security. A position paper
by James Parco, former Air Force Academy professor who also taught at Colorado College, explores that premise.
Tags: Mikey Weinstein, Military Religious Freedom Foundation, media, religion, military, Air Force Academy, Image