Visit Wag N' Wash, help a veteran

Courtesy Victory Service Dogs
Dan Remus, left, and Jef Strauss, right, with Wag N' Wash are helping Victory Service Dogs raise money for its mission in helping military members and veterans.
If you like dogs and want to help military members who suffer with psychological problems due to their service, here's an offer you might want to think about.
Wag N’ Wash
and Victory Service Dogs
are teaming up to raise money for service members.
From a release:
Bracelets for sale to help vets with PTSD.
Starting Saturday, May 27 and running through Wednesday, July 5, customers at all five of Wag N’ Wash’s Colorado Springs area stores can purchase a bracelet to support to Victory Service Dogs’ ongoing efforts to help those U.S. service members and veterans who struggle with the effects of PTSD and other physical or psychological challenges. The bracelets can be purchased for $22 (each day 22 veterans take their own life), with 100% of the proceeds being donated to Victory Service Dogs.
Wag N' Wash locations that are taking part are located at:
• 5830 Stetson Hills Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
• 1625 West Uintah Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80904
• 1234 E. Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
• 5066 S. Wadsworth Boulevard, Littleton, CO 80123
• 323 Metzler Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Also, Wag N' Wash is offering free dog washes for service members and vets with canine pets during the Memorial Day weekend. Military ID is required.