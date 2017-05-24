100 Days of (Colorado) Summer 

There's a lot to do in Colorado once the snow finally stops and the longer, warmer days are in full swing. We ask locals to share their favorite way to while away the days — and share their best tips for newbies to the state.

click to enlarge Alex Carter

Alex Carter of Falcon is retired.

How would you describe the ultimate Colorado summer? The ultimate Colorado summer would be a summer without any hail.

What is the quintessential Colorado activity and where's the best place to do it? Hiking is definitely the best Colorado activity. Pikes Peak is great for it.

Where are the can't-miss spots you'd tell people from outside the state to visit this summer? Water World in Denver, Pueblo Reservoir and Blue Lake.

Other than what to do and where to go, what should people know about summertime in Colorado? Wear SPF 50 if you're planning to be in the sun for more than an hour. Or at all. And bring water everywhere.

click to enlarge Stephanie Richey

Stephanie Richey of the Eastside is a hiking enthusiast.

How would you describe the ultimate Colorado summer? Anything outdoors! Hiking, camping, lakes and lodges, stand-up paddle boarding, rock climbing, water rafting, biking ... there's so much to do in so many different areas.

What is the quintessential Colorado activity and where's the best place to do it? Hiking. There's no "just one" spot. Fit in as many places as you can and experience every view and journey you can. My personal favorite is Hanging Lake in Glenwood Springs.

Where are the can't-miss spots you'd tell people from outside the state to visit this summer? Pikes Peak, Garden of the Gods, the Sand Dunes ... and the hot springs in Glenwood. Or Red Rocks Amphitheater for a concert, Fort Collins for the New Belgium Brewery tour, plus many other breweries across the state if you are a craft beer lover.

Other than what to do and where to go, what should people know about summertime in Colorado? Dress in layers — the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Drink lots of water. Dry heat and altitude can lead to altitude sickness, so take appropriate precautions.

click to enlarge Danielle Tuttle

Danielle Tuttle of downtown is an accountant.

How would you describe the ultimate Colorado summer? Summiting 14ers and camping by water on the weekends. And surviving the week-time grind with dinner hikes after work.

What is the quintessential Colorado activity and where's the best place to do it? I love to hike. Living in Colorado Springs, I have to say the best place is North Cheyenne Cañon. It has a variety of trails that let me pick depending on what I am up for that day and the views never disappoint.

Where are the can't-miss spots you'd tell people from outside the state to visit this summer? My favorite place to take out-of-town visitors is either Garden of the Gods or Red Rocks Canyon. For hikes, the trails are manageable, even for those who are not used to our altitude — but both still deliver the Colorado beauty we all love to show off.

Other than what to do and where to go, what should people know about summertime in Colorado? Drink water. And even though it may feel cooler, wear lots of sunscreen. At our altitude, the sunburns can sneak up on you and they pack extra punch this much closer to the sun.