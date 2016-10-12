2016 Best Of Colorado Springs: Food & Drink 

Sandwiches

Jersey Mike's

Barista

Tyler Hill & Seth Fuller at Loyal Coffee

Hill (right) trained under Eric Nicol at the Principal's Office

Fuller has poured at Coffee Exchange, Rico's, Urban Steam, the Principal's Office and, most recently, Fifty Fifty

Loyal Coffee debuted at pop-up events at Fifty Fifty and the Machine Shop before the store opened in September

"Seth and I both love this city really well, and we like taking care of people," says Hill on why he thinks locals voted for them

Caterer

Picnic Basket Family of Companies

Owners Kathy Dreiling and Michelle Talarico started the company with $300 each in their pockets

Largest catered event: Penrose Hospital — 4,000 people

Strangest catered event: an 18th birthday party for a turtle named Bubbles

Recently fed 900 guests gratis for Urban Peak's Breakfast Under the Bridge

Served Bill Clinton, Colin Powell and Donald Rumsfeld, among other famous names

Gluten-Free Friendly

Coquette's

Moving in February 2017 to 616 S. Tejon St., a significantly expanded space

One new gluten-free item joining the menu post-move: pizza

Most popular cupcake flavor, by far: salted caramel

Proprietary GF flour blend is "temperamental" but "versatile" — sensitive to altitude and weather, but an easy substitute to standard flour across recipes

Counts "hundreds" of regulars who are celiac or gluten-sensitive

Mediterranean/Middle Eastern

Heart of Jerusalem

Family-owned eatery opened its third location at Fillmore and Centennial in September

Menu features traditional Middle Eastern eats like shawarma, kebabs and baklava

Sip on a hot or iced sage tea, or go all-in with intense Turkish coffee

Adorable heart-shaped falafel is perfect for a date

Local Coffee Shop

Humble Coffee

Recently bought by new co-owners Shelly Mirenda, a former grade-school teacher, and Mike Hedrick, a current tattoo artist at Pens & Needles

Aloha: the newest signature (and current bestselling) drink — a latte with lavender and coconut syrups

Currently scouting for a second location

Recently procured Distillery 291 whiskey barrels to age beans in for upcoming drink specials

All drinks made with either a white espresso (blond roast) or organic Mexican/Ugandan blend, locally roasted

Take-out, Mexican

El Taco Rey

After 40 years in the business, it's no wonder that El Taco Rey still satisfies the downtown appetite for authentic Mexican cuisine. Owners Eddie and Rosemary Aguilar may disagree about whose family the family recipes come from, but the matter stands that each dish on the El Taco Rey menu (unchanged since 1976) is made from scratch, the same way it's been made for years. Highlights include the ever-popular avocado pork burrito (served hand-held or smothered) and award-winning tamales, though the owners' daughter, Jana Mitchell, says her favorite dish is the bean burrito. Food aside, the customer service keeps regulars coming back, some since the very beginning. "We make you feel at home," Mitchell says. "It's good comfort food. It's family. We go over and beyond."

Cajun/Southern

Springs Orleans

Creole classics as prepared by executive chef Jason Miller

Menu ranges from high-end steaks, lobster and oysters to gumbo and po'boys

Offers local beers, plus craft brews from Covington, Louisiana-based Abita Brewery

Patio gives dining a dose of cosmopolitan cool

Food Truck

Pig Latin Food Truck

Operator Andres Velez was a military cook between 2005 and 2011, before graduating from Pikes Peak Community College's culinary program

Featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2015; post-show, weekly pork sales went from 40 pounds to 160 pounds

in 2015; post-show, weekly pork sales went from 40 pounds to 160 pounds Parks regularly at 112 E. Boulder St. during lunch hours, and at Nano 108 on Friday nights

The $8 Island Tacos feature pineapple-braised pork shoulder with cilantro-habanero cream sauce

The big tease: Velez has his eye on a brick-and-mortar spot. Details to come ...

Patio

Amanda's Fonda

Westside restaurant hosts a huge, heated patio with a gorgeous view of Fountain Creek

Offers a variety of margaritas ranging from sweet to smoky

Popular fajitas are delivered sizzling in the skillet

Original Amanda's Fonda was opened by Amanda Lopez Burr and husband Mark in 1997

Now offers Sunday brunch at both locations

Caribbean

Spice Island Grill

Comfort-food veggie dishes, and plenty of them, alongside Caribbean favorites

Popular menu items include jerk chicken and mac and cheese

Cranks up the heat in winter to keep that "island vacation" vibe

Live reggae music for Bob Marley's birthday

An honest-to-God, from-scratch kitchen

Fine Dining, Steak

The Famous

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more locally loved steak house than The Famous, and that's because its prestige isn't limited to its name. It is certainly a great place for steak, made from USDA High Plains beef, or a rack of lamb, sourced in Colorado, but its menu remains diverse and classy enough to serve all sorts. And boy, do they serve. "If there's one thing I'd highlight," says general manager Johnathan Shankland, "it's our staff. Our kitchen staff, front-of-house staff — they're the reason we've sustained this level of performance." After a switch in ownership six months ago, folks worried some of that might change, but Shankland assures us that it's the same menu, same staff, same great place to eat. If you've waited to walk through the Famous' doors for fear of breaking your bank, here's some hope: With rotating weekend specials, Friday lunch specials and Sunday steak specials, The Famous makes its food accessible. Ditto for drinks. A happy hour here (4-6 p.m.) gets you $1 off beer, $2 off cocktails, $3 off martinis and $4 wines. Of course, these include plentiful local options — about 30 Colorado spirits, 11 Colorado beers and a dozen Colorado Wines.

Late-Night Dining

The Rabbit Hole

Cool underground dining space with curious artwork

Wide selection of wines and fun cocktails

Late hours make it a great place to linger

Offbeat but approachable menu hosts small plates and fine entrées

French

La Baguette French Bistro

Owned by Patrick and Krystyna Garnier since 2007

One of three La Baguettes in the city — but the Chestnut location is the only one with a full menu

Serves the obscenely good Croque Madame, the Madame de Pompadour of sandwiches

Offers a wide selection of wines and imported beers, as well as cocktails

Local/Regional Chain

La Casita Mexican Grill

Thick, chewy flour tortillas have earned local loyalty

Affordable Tex-Mex bites pair well with margaritas and beer

Tamales, tortillas, green chile and salsa available in bulk

Three locations in unmistakable pink buildings across the city

Coffee Roaster

SwitchBack Coffee Roasters p. 29

Roaster Evan Schubarth just finished certification to become a Q Grader (coffee-quality rater)

SwitchBack-roasted coffees are carried locally by the likes of TILL, Garden of the Gods Gourmet, Wild Goose Meeting House and Blank Canvas Café

Operates neighboring Fifty Fifty Coffee House, but owner Brandon DelGrosso says SwitchBack will soon absorb that as part of a rebranding, to include new logo and bag design

Runs a small training facility to teach other baristas and restaurant employees around town

Has been a featured guest roaster in shops as far away as Phoenix and Seattle

Overall Restaurant, New Restaurant

TILL

Gerry Castro is on a serious winning streak in the Springs. After placing first at a Griffith Centers fundraiser/competition and defeating Brother Luck at a recent Knife Fight, the Napa-trained chef has helped launch TILL to victory in the category of Best Overall Restaurant. And that's after being open for only around four months. To say TILL has made an impression is clearly an understatement. When told that it was a finalist in this category, GM Thomas Wilson suggested our readers were responding to TILL's ethical sourcing from local purveyors like Corner Post Meats, SwitchBack Coffee Roasters and Lee Spirits. Beyond the great food and presentation, we love the feel of the bright, breezy space and its 80-foot-long open kitchen, too. After riding into town and sweeping us off our feet as in a culinary fairy tale, Wilson says TILL's next gift will be fast-casual breakfast service, dubbed The Roost at TILL, which will serve grab-and-go and quick-to-order meals.

By Bill Forman, Bridgett Harris, Craig Lemley, Matthew Schniper, Alissa Smith and Griffin Swartzell.