Best Of 2016

2016 Best Of Colorado Springs: Marijuana Joints



Medical Marijuana Dispensary – Central/Downtown 1. Altitude Organic Medicine523 S. Tejon St. 313-9841 2. Grant Pharms320 Prairie Road 387-1633 3. A Wellness Centers2918 Wood Ave. 375-1907 Medical Marijuana Dispensary – East of Academy 1. Native Roots1003 N. Academy Blvd 550-0327 2. Cannabicare1466 Woolsey Heights 573-2262 3. The Epic Remedy3995 N. Academy Blvd. 434-2040 Medical Marijuana Dispensary – North of Fillmore 1. Maggie's Farm818 E. Fillmore St. 358-8849 2. Pure Medical207 Rockrimmon Blvd., Unit C 264-0800 3. Southern Colorado Medical Marijuana3410 N. Prospect St. 344-5021 Medical Marijuana Dispensary – South of Fountain 1. Maggie's Farm1424 S. Nevada Ave. 328-0420 2. Rocky Road Remedies1530 S. Nevada Ave. 203-6873 3. Pure Medical130 E. Cheyenne Road 634-7390 Medical Marijuana Dispensary – Westside 1. Strawberry Fields3404 W. Colorado Ave. 471-2837 2. Native Roots Gas & Grass1705 W. Uintah St. 375-5512 3. The Herb Shoppe3020 W. Colorado Ave. 634-6337 Cannabis Club 1. Studio A64332 E. Colorado Ave. 287-9057 2. Speakeasy Vape Lounge2508 E. Bijou St. 445-9083 3. The Dab Lounge1532 N. Circle Drive 471-3398 Place to Buy Recreational Marijuana 1. Maggie's Farm141 Manitou Ave., Manitou 685-1655 2. Emerald Fields27 Manitou Ave., Manitou 375-0554 3. The Spot 420748 E. Industrial Blvd., Pueblo 547-8011

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)