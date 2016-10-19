Best Of 2016

Shopping & Services

2016 Best Of Colorado Springs: Marijuana Joints 

Medical Marijuana Dispensary – Central/Downtown

1. Altitude Organic Medicine523 S. Tejon St. 313-9841

2. Grant Pharms320 Prairie Road 387-1633

3. A Wellness Centers2918 Wood Ave. 375-1907

Medical Marijuana Dispensary – East of Academy

1. Native Roots1003 N. Academy Blvd 550-0327

2. Cannabicare1466 Woolsey Heights 573-2262

3. The Epic Remedy3995 N. Academy Blvd. 434-2040

Medical Marijuana Dispensary – North of Fillmore

1. Maggie's Farm818 E. Fillmore St. 358-8849

2. Pure Medical207 Rockrimmon Blvd., Unit C 264-0800

3. Southern Colorado Medical Marijuana3410 N. Prospect St. 344-5021

Medical Marijuana Dispensary – South of Fountain

1. Maggie's Farm1424 S. Nevada Ave. 328-0420

2. Rocky Road Remedies1530 S. Nevada Ave. 203-6873

3. Pure Medical130 E. Cheyenne Road 634-7390

Medical Marijuana Dispensary – Westside

1. Strawberry Fields3404 W. Colorado Ave. 471-2837

2. Native Roots Gas & Grass1705 W. Uintah St. 375-5512

3. The Herb Shoppe3020 W. Colorado Ave. 634-6337

Cannabis Club

1. Studio A64332 E. Colorado Ave. 287-9057

2. Speakeasy Vape Lounge2508 E. Bijou St. 445-9083

3. The Dab Lounge1532 N. Circle Drive 471-3398

Place to Buy Recreational Marijuana

1. Maggie's Farm141 Manitou Ave., Manitou 685-1655

2. Emerald Fields27 Manitou Ave., Manitou 375-0554

3. The Spot 420748 E. Industrial Blvd., Pueblo 547-8011

