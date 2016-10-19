2016 Best Of Colorado Springs Vol.II: Welcome and Winners Index 

click to enlarge

Welcome to the 23rd annual (and the original) Best Of Colorado Springs! This is our second installment, after spotlighting Food & Drink and Nightlife award winners last week.

This week we're celebrating winners in the Community and Shopping & Services categories. This means familiar faces around town, from politicians and activists to media personalities. As well as retailers ranging from auto-industry businesses to boutiques and health-care providers. Congratulations to all of our Gold, Silver and Bronze winners. All are listed in an index that spans this page.

We hope you find value in knowing your peers' picks for the finest outfits and people around town in the respective categories. And we encourage patronizing places new to you, and tuning in to the tops of the town. See if you agree or disagree and file your feelings for next year's ballot. All of this serves to show elements that make this a fabulous place to live — many would argue it's the best.

— Matthew Schniper, Editor

Shopping & Services

Antiques Store

1. American Classics Marketplace 1815 N. Academy Blvd. 596-8585

2. Sweet William Antique Mall 2109 Broadway St. 520-5680

3. Willowstone Marketplace 2150 Garden of the Gods Road 597-3209

Attorney

1. Hammond Law Group 2955 Professional Place, #300 520-1474

2. Heuser & Heuser, L.L.P. 625 N. Cascade Ave., #300 520-9909

3. Clawson & Clawson, LLP 115 E. Vermijo Ave. 602-5888

Auto Repair Shop

1. Aspen Auto Clinic Multiple locations

2. Import Specialty Auto 2348 E. Boulder St. 633-3075

3. Tire World Multiple locations

Bank/Credit Union

1. ENT Credit Union Multiple locations

2. USAA 1855 Telstar Drive 800/531-8722

3. ANB Bank Multiple locations

Barbershop

1. Eden Salon & Barbershop 12 E. Kiowa St. 520-3336

2. Jason Crampton at Lincoln St. Barbers 2727 N. Cascade Ave. 632-0725

3. Floyd's 99 Barbershop 7252 N. Academy Blvd., #110 593-00113377 Cinema Point 573-8510

Bookstore

1. Poor Richard's Books & Gifts 320 N. Tejon St. 578-5549

2. Barnes & Noble 795 Citadel Drive East 637-82821565 Briargate Blvd. 266-9960

3. Hooked on Books 10 E. Bijou St. 419-7660 3918 Maizeland Road 596-1621

Cannabis Club

1. Studio A64 332 E. Colorado Ave. 287-9057

2. Speakeasy Vape Lounge 2508 E. Bijou St. 445-9083

3. The Dab Lounge 1532 N. Circle Drive 471-3398

Child Day Care

1. Giving Tree Montessori School 1110 W. Moreno Ave. 630-3763

2. Gateway Preschool & Child Care 5605 N. Marksheffel Road. 574-0186

3. UCCS Family Development Center 1425 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. 255-3483

Comic Shop

1. Escape Velocity Comics & Graphic Novels 19 E. Bijou St. 578-88473347 Cinema Point 247-9511

2. Muse Comics + Games 1350 N. Academy Blvd. 573-7096

3. CK Comics and Collectibles 719 Manitou Ave., Manitou 344-9045

Day Spa

1. Eden Salon & Barbershop 12 E. Kiowa St. 266-9295

2. J.C. Body Care & Therapy 6165 Lehman Drive 593-0055

3. Veda Salon & Spa 5182 N. Nevada Ave. 265-55602110 Southgate Road, #201 578-83327443 N. Academy Blvd. 314-1480

Dentist

1. Kids Rock Pediatric Dentistry 5430 E. Woodmen Road 424-4668

2. Broadmoor Dental 1930 S. Nevada Ave. 576-5566

3. Comfort Dental Multiple locations

Doctor

1. Dr. Gina Bamberger, D.O. 1730 N. Corona St. 955-2495

2. Dr. Julie Brady, M.D. 600 S. 21st St. 522-1133

3. Dr. Alexios-Clark C. Constantinides, D.O. 5265 N. Academy Blvd. 599-0444

3. Dr. David Zirkle, D.O. 2685 Dublin Blvd. 592-9890

Eclectic Shop

1. The Leechpit 3020 W. Colorado Ave. 634-3675

2. Pink Cadillac Boutique 1635 W. Colorado Ave. 684-6502

3. Zero Fox Given 3210 N. Chestnut St., #101 209-8378

Ethnic Food Market

1. Asian Pacific Market 615 Wooten Road, #160 573-7500

2. Luna Market 280 S. Academy Blvd. 597-3192

3. Carniceria Leonela 3736 E. Pikes Peak Ave. 637-2641

Flower Shop

1. Springs in Bloom 318 E. Colorado Ave. 596-4806

2. Platte Floral 1417 E. Platte Ave. 632-2607

3. Flowerama 2801 E. Platte Ave. 475-1858

Garden Supply/Nursery

1. Good Earth Garden Center 1330 N. Walnut St. 473-3399

1. Rick's Garden Center 1827 W. Uintah St. 632-8491

2. Spencer's Produce, Lawn &Garden Centers 1430 S. Tejon St. 632-27884720 Center Valley Drive, Fountain 392-2726

3. Phelan Gardens 4955 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. 574-8058

Grocery Store

1. King Soopers Multiple locations

2. Sprouts Farmers Market 1730 Dublin Blvd. 590-889013415 Voyager Pkwy. 884-7900

3. Safeway Multiple locations

Hair Salon

1. Veda Salon & Spa 5182 N. Nevada Ave. 265-55602110 Southgate Road, #201 578-83327443 N. Academy Blvd. 314-1480

2. Oasis Barber and Beauty Salon 3750 Astrozon Blvd., #120 390-1520

2. Oasis Salon 7376 McLaughlin Road, Falcon 495-6699

3. Eden Salon & Barbershop 12 E. Kiowa St. 520-3336

Hair Stylist

1. Lindsey Livingston at Eden Salon & Barbershop 12 E. Kiowa St. 520-3336

2. John Aultman at Phenix Salon Suites 5910 Stetson Hills Blvd. 439-1937

3. Brittany Jones at Fox & Jane 125 E. Costilla St. 228-6000

Higher Ed for Nontraditional Students

1. Pikes Peak Community College 5675 S. Academy Blvd. 502-2000100 W. Pikes Peak Ave. 502-200011195 Hwy. 83 502-2000

2. Everest College 888/223-8556

3. University of Colorado at Colorado Springs 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. 255-8227

Higher Ed Institution

1. University of Colorado at Colorado Springs 1420 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. 255-8227

2. Colorado College 14 E. Cache la Poudre St. 389-6000

3. Pikes Peak Community College 5675 S. Academy Blvd. 502-2000100 W. Pikes Peak Ave. 502-200011195 Hwy. 83 502-2000

Jewelry Store

1. Revolution Jewelry Works 5928 Stetson Hills Blvd., #110 650-6000

2. Luisa Graff Jewelers 5901 N. Nevada Ave. 260-0100

3. Harris Jewelry 750 Citadel Drive East 597-4044

LGBT-Friendly Business

1. Maggie's Farm Multiple locations

2. Club Q 3430 N. Academy Blvd. 570-1429

3. Eden Salon & Barbershop 12 E. Kiowa St. 520-3336

Medical Marijuana Dispensary – Central/Downtown

1. Altitude Organic Medicine 523 S. Tejon St. 313-9841

2. Grant Pharms 320 Prairie Road 387-1633

3. A Wellness Centers 2918 Wood Ave. 375-1907

Medical Marijuana Dispensary – East of Academy

1. Native Roots 1003 N. Academy Blvd 550-0327

2. Cannabicare 1466 Woolsey Heights 573-2262

3. The Epic Remedy 3995 N. Academy Blvd. 434-2040

Medical Marijuana Dispensary – North of Fillmore

1. Maggie's Farm 818 E. Fillmore St. 358-8849

2. Pure Medical 207 Rockrimmon Blvd., Unit C 264-0800

3. Southern Colorado Medical Marijuana 3410 N. Prospect St. 344-5021

Medical Marijuana Dispensary – South of Fountain

1. Maggie's Farm 1424 S. Nevada Ave. 328-0420

2. Rocky Road Remedies 1530 S. Nevada Ave. 203-6873

3. Pure Medical 130 E. Cheyenne Road 634-7390

Medical Marijuana Dispensary – Westside

1. Strawberry Fields 3404 W. Colorado Ave. 471-2837

2. Native Roots Gas & Grass 1705 W. Uintah St. 375-5512

3. The Herb Shoppe 3020 W. Colorado Ave. 634-6337

Nail Salon

1. Eden Salon & Barbershop 12 E. Kiowa St. 520-3336

2. Beauty Bar 26 N. Tejon St. 473-8404

3. California Nails 1839 S. Nevada Ave. 578-8816

Natural Foods Store

1. Natural Grocers 1825 S. Nevada Ave. 634-92007298 N. Academy Blvd. 577-2500

2. Sprouts Farmers Market 1730 Dublin Blvd. 590-889013415 Voyager Pkwy. 884-7900

3. Mountain Mama Natural Foods 1625 W. Uintah St. 590-8890

New Dispensary

1. Weed Pimp Nation 2509 E. Platte Place 473-9797

2. Grant Pharms 320 Prairie Road 387-1633

3. Native Roots Multiple locations

New Domestic Car Dealer

1. AutoSearch USA 5376 Tomah Drive 528-8700

1. Phil Long Ford 1565 Auto Mall Loop 855/405-22781212 Motor City Drive 855/349-0693

2. Perkins Motors 1205 Motor City Drive 855/832-3986

3. Al Serra Chevrolet South 230 N. Academy Blvd. 873-7525

New Foreign Car Dealer

1. Heuberger Motors 1080 Motor City Drive 475-1920

2. AutoSearch USA 5376 Tomah Drive 528-8700

3. Phil Long Audi 550 Automotive Drive 722-3005

Nontraditional Health Practitioner

1. J.C. Body Care & Therapy 6165 Lehman Drive, #205 593-0055

2. Camino Massage Therapy 1045 W. Garden of the Gods Road 299-0820

3. Dr. Kurt Perkins, D.C. 4239 N. Nevada Ave., #104 602-4545

Pet Day Care

1. Camp Bow Wow 4295 Northpark Drive 260-92471020 Ford St. 573-9247

1. PetSmart Multiple locations

2. Lucky Dog 2801 Janitell Road 527-96634401 Mark Dabling Road 599-966318985 Base Camp, Monument 632-9247

3. House of Dog Training 57 Sunflower Road 646-1422

Pet Groomer

1. Soggy Doggies Grooming 5219 Galley Road 597-2345

2. PetSmart Multiple locations

3. Annie's Pet Salon 4853 Barnes Road 380-9087

Place for Eyewear

1. ABBA Eye Care Multiple locations

2. Archdale Eyecare 7095 Lexington Drive 638-40101541 S. Eighth St. 577-4400

3. Costco 5050 N. Nevada Ave. 264-50105885 Barnes Road 591-3000

Place to Buy Recreational Marijuana

1. Maggie's Farm 141 Manitou Ave., Manitou 685-1655

2. Emerald Fields 27 Manitou Ave., Manitou 375-0554

3. The Spot 420748 E. Industrial Blvd., Pueblo 547-8011

Realtor

1. Pink Realty 2760 N. Academy Blvd, #201 393-7465

2. Jamie Krakofsky, RE/MAX Real Estate Group 215 W. Rockrimmon Blvd. 231-9544

3. Ben Quigley, RE/MAX Advantage 5590 N. Academy Blvd. 271-8275

Service at a Dealership

1. Heuberger Motors 1080 Motor City Drive 475-1920

2. Larry H. Miller Toyota 15 E. Motor Way 722-3033

3. Phil Long Ford 1565 Auto Mall Loop 855/405-22781212 Motor City Drive 855/349-0693

Store for Colorado-Made Spirits

1. Coaltrain Wine & Spirits 330 W. Uintah St. 475-9700

2. Cheers Liquor Mart 1105 N. Circle Drive 574-2244

3. Downtown Fine Spirits and Wines 103 S. Wahsatch Ave. 475-8115

Store for Craft Beer

1. Coaltrain Wine & Spirits 330 W. Uintah St. 475-9700

2. Cheers Liquor Ma 1105 N. Circle Drive 574-2244

3. Downtown Fine Spirits and Wines 103 S. Wahsatch Ave. 475-8115

Store for Fashion Accessories

1. Pink Cadillac Boutique 1635 W. Colorado Ave. 684-6502

2. Terra Verde 208 N. Tejon St. 444-8621

3. Charming Charlie 1785 Briargate Pkwy. 266-0480

Store for Music, Movies & Video Games

1. Independent Records & Video Multiple locations

2. EntertainMart 651 N. Academy Blvd. 380-8580

3. Video Game Exchange & Comics 830 E. Fillmore St. 575-0424

Store for Wine

1. Coaltrain Wine & Spirits 330 W. Uintah St. 475-9700

2. Cheers Liquor Mart 1105 N. Circle Drive 574-2244

3. Downtown Fine Spirits and Wines 103 S. Wahsatch Ave. 475-8115

Tattoo Artist

1. Jeff Oelklaus at Bearded Lady Custom Tattoo Co. 736 W. Colorado Ave. 964-1601

2. Dave Wulff at Tattoo Demon 519 S. Tejon St., #100 434-2504

3. Joel Hart at Ink Inertia Custom Tattoo 2921 N. Murray Blvd. 591-4653

Tattoo Shop

1. Pens & Needles Custom Tattoo Company 716 N. Weber St., #716 473-80673737 Drennan Road 391-7367

2. West Side Tattoo and Piercing Gallery 2031 W. Colorado Ave. 219-4800

3. Ink Inertia Custom Tattoo and Art Gallery 2921 N. Murray Blvd. 591-4653

Thrift Shop

1. Arc Thrift Stores Multiple locations

2. Discover Goodwill Multiple Locations

3. The Leechpit 3020 W. Colorado Ave., Suite A 634-3675

Used Car Dealer

1. AutoSearch USA 5376 Tomah Drive 528-8700

2. CarMax 4010 Tutt Blvd. 313-4860

3. McCloskey Motors 6710 N. Academy Blvd. 594-9400

Used Furniture

1. Platte Furniture 2331 E. Platte Place 633-7309

2. American Classics Marketplace 1815 N. Academy Blvd. 596-8585

3. Discover Goodwill Multiple locations

Veterinary Clinic

1. Yorkshire Veterinary Hospital 1815 Dublin Blvd. 598-3192

2. Bijou Animal Hospital 123 Swope Ave. 471-4457

3. Westside Animal Hospital 1603 W. Colorado Ave. 632-6111

Women's Boutique

1. Eve's Revolution 1312 W. Colorado Ave. 633-1357

2. Terra Verde 208 N. Tejon St. 444-8621

3. Pink Cadillac Boutique 1635 W. Colorado Ave. 684-6502

Community

Adventure Company

1. Adventures Out West 1680 S. 21st St. 578-0935

2. UpaDowna upadowna.org

3. Pikes Peak Mountain Bike Tours 306 S. 25th St. 337-5311

Art Exhibition

1. Springs Surreal at the FAC 30 W. Dale St. 634-5583

2. The Curious Carnival at Chavez Gallery 2616 W. Colorado Ave. 963-6925

3. Girl Crush at GOCA 121 121 S. Tejon St., #100 255-3504

Artist

1. Liese Chavez liesechavez.com

2. Jason Meents meentsillustrated.com

3. Phil Lear phillear.com

3. Steve WoodConcrete Couch concretecouch.org

Bed & Breakfast

1. Blue Skies Inn 402 Manitou Ave., Manitou 685-3899

2. Avenue Hotel Bed and Breakfast 711 Manitou Ave., Manitou 685-1277

3. Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn 1102 W. Pikes Peak Ave. 471-3980

Bike Shop

1. Old Town Bike Shop 426 S. Tejon St. 475-8589

2. Criterium Bicycles 6150 Corporate Drive 599-0149

3. Ted's Bicycles 3016 N. Hancock Ave. 473-6915

Climbing Spot

1. CityRock 21 N. Nevada Ave. 634-9099

2. Garden of the Gods Park 1805 N. 30th St.

3. Red Rock Canyon Open Space 3550 W. High St.

Community Advocate

1. Former Vice Mayor Richard Skorman savecheyenne.org

2. Colorado Collective colorado-collective.com

3. Jon KhouryCottonwood Center for the Arts 520-1899 Colorado Springs Public Market cspublicmarket.com

Cover Band/Artist

1. GOYA

2. Woodshed Red

3. 40oz Freedom Fighters

Cripple Creek Casino

1. Bronco Billy's Casino 233 E. Bennett Ave. 719/689-2142

2. Wildwood Casino 119 Carbonate St. 719/244-9700

3. Double Eagle Hotel & Casino 442 E. Bennett Ave. 719/689-5000

Cultural Attraction Museum

1. Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center 30 W. Dale St. 634-5583

2. Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum 215 S. Tejon St. 385-5990

3. Cottonwood Center for the Arts 427 E. Colorado Ave. 520-1899

Dance Company

1. Ormao Dance Company 10 S. Spruce St. 471-9759

2. Summit Dance Works 5958 Stetson Hills Blvd. 375-1205

3. Peaks and Pasties peaksandpasties.com

Easy Hiking Trail

1. Red Rock Canyon Open Space 3550 W. High St.

2. Garden of the Gods Park 1805 N. 30th St.

3. Palmer Park 3650 Maizeland Road

Difficult Hiking Trail

1. Manitou Incline 7 Hydro St., Manitou

2. Section 16 Gold Camp Road

3. Barr Trail Hydro St., Manitou Springs

Easy Biking Trail

1. Santa Fe Regional Trail trailsandopenspaces.org

2. Red Rock Canyon Open Space 3550 W. High St.

3. Pikes Peak Greenway trailsandopenspaces.org

Difficult Biking Trail

1. Captain Jack's North Cheyenne Cañon Park

2. Section 16 Gold Camp Road

3. Palmer Park 3650 Maizeland Road

First Friday Destination

1. The Modbo/S.P.Q.R. 17 B&C E. Bijou St. 633-4240

2. Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center 30 W. Dale St. 634-5583

2. Cottonwood Center for the Arts 427 E. Colorado Ave. 520-1899

3. Chavez Gallery 2616 W. Colorado Ave. 963-6925

3. Kreuser Gallery 218 W. Colorado Ave. 464-5880

Gallery

1. Chavez Gallery 2616 W. Colorado Ave. 963-6925

2. Modbo/S.P.Q.R. 17 B&C E. Bijou St. 633-4240

3. Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center 30 W. Dale St. 634-5583

Gym/Fitness Center

1. YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region Multiple locations ppymca.org

2. 24 Hour Fitness 1892 Southgate Road 633-2442; 3650 Austin Bluffs Pkwy., #197 262-00247720 N. Academy Blvd. 244-9532

3. Accolade Fitness 1785 S. Eighth St. 473-22224390 Arrowswest Drive 592-1111

Hotel

1. The Mining Exchange 8 S. Nevada Ave. 323-2000

2. The Broadmoor 1 Lake Ave. 634-7711

3. The Antlers 4 S. Cascade Ave. 955-5600

Local Politician

1. District 3 County Commission candidate Electra Johnson

2. Springs Mayor John Suthers

3. Springs City Councilor Jill Gaebler

Local Radio or TV Station

1. KRCC-FM 91.5 473-4801

2. KRXP-FM 103.9 634-4896

3. KRDO NewsChannel 13 632-1515

Martial Arts Studio

1. Tai Chi Association of Colorado Springs 219 W. Colorado Ave., #310 375-8339

2. Community Karate and Fitness 5631 N. Academy Blvd. 599-7024

3. Prime Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu 1424 Kelly Johnson Blvd. 329-4260

Media Personality

1. Justin Chambers – Fox21 @JCTVWeather

2. Brian Bledsoe – KKTV @BrianBledsoe

3. Rachael Plath – KRDO NewsChannel 13 @RachaelPlath

Music Festival

1. MeadowGrass rockymountainhighway.org

2. Blues Under the Bridge bluesunderthebridge.com

3. Fiddles, Vittles & Vino fiddlesvittlesandvino.com

3. Riot Fest riotfest.org

3. 71Grind

Nonprofit

1. Urban Peak 423 E. Cucharras St. 630-3223

2. Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region 610 Abbot Lane 473-1741

3. Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado 2605 Preamble Point 528-1247

Original Band/Artist

1. The E.T.s

2. Grass It Up

3. Hydrogen Skyline

Place to Buy Skis & Snowboards

1. The Ski Shop 1422 S. Tejon St. 636-3355

2. Colorado Ski & Golf 2454 Montebello Square Drive 268-9522

3. Blindside 600 S. 21st St., #150 636-1554

Place to Buy Art

1. Chavez Gallery 2616 W. Colorado Ave. 963-6925

2. Modbo/S.P.Q.R. 17 B&C E. Bijou St. 633-4240

3. Cottonwood Center for the Arts 427 E. Colorado Ave. 520-1899

Radio Show or TV Program

1. RXP Mornings with Chris & Coba, FM 103.9 634-4896

2. Wish We Were Here, KRCC-FM 91.5 473-4801

3. KKTV News at 4 p.m. 634-2844

Record Release

1. Weight of Matter by Eros and the Eschaton

1. Borrowed Time by Grass It Up

2. Photovoltaic by Hydrogen Skyline

3. They're Not Like You by Dear Rabbit

Special Event Venue

1. The Pinery at the Hill 775 W. Bijou St. 634-7772

2. Stargazers Theatre 10 S. Parkside Drive. 476-2200

3. Sunshine Studios Live 3970 Clearview Frontage Road 392-8921

Sports Store & Outdoor Outfitter

1. REI 1376 E. Woodmen Road 260-1455

2. Mountain Chalet 226 N. Tejon St. 633-0732

3. Dick's Sporting Goods 3133 Cinema Point 638-34001710 Briargate Blvd. 264-1810

Theater Company

1. TheatreWorks 3955 Regent Circle 255-3232

2. Millibo Art Theatre 1626 S. Tejon St. 465-6321

3. Fine Arts Center Theatre Company 30 W. Dale St. 634-5581

Tourist Attraction

1. Garden of the Gods 1805 N. 30th St.

2. Pikes Peak

3. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road 633-9925

Yoga Studio

1. Cambio Yoga 3326 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. 229-1188

2. Pranava Yoga Center 802 N. Weber St. 444-8463

3. UpRise Yoga 130 N. Nevada Ave. 749-6429