2016 Best Of Colorado Springs: Welcome and Winners Index 

Welcome to the 23rd annual (and the original) Best Of Colorado Springs! If it's ever crossed your mind that there's nothing to these awards, this should make you think again: This year we had the most epic attempted ballot stuffing in the 19 years I've been at the paper. A local realtor wanted the GOLD so bad that he submitted 1,503 fraudulent digital ballots attached to 1,503 fake email addresses. He did this over nearly four days in six separate chunks, also falsifying votes for 56 additional, innocent businesses.

We do not stand for cheating. Period. Three staffers, including myself, spent the better part of a week subtracting out the 15,030 falsified votes from all the totals in order to come up with the actual winners in this year's 173 categories.

So be assured, the winners that follow (and in next week's issue) — Gold, Silver and Bronze, listed in a winner's index referred to in write-ups, which spans the awards section — earned their votes by being awesome at what they do and encouraging their customers and supporters to cast legitimate votes on their behalf. Anyone who would want to win by cheating is most certainly not the Best Of Colorado Springs. To our actual winners, we salute you!

— Carrie Simison, Publisher

Food & Drink

Appetizers

1. Odyssey Gastropub 311 N. Tejon St. 999-5127

2. Nosh121 S. Tejon St. 635-6674

3. TAPAteria2607 W. Colorado Ave. 471-8272

Bakery

1. Boonzaaijer's Dutch Bakery 610 E. Fillmore St. 264-0177

2. Coquette's 321 N. Tejon St. 651-3892

3. Marigold Café and Bakery 4605 Centennial Blvd. 599-4776

Bang-for-Your-Buck Restaurant

1. King's Chef Diner 110 E. Costilla St. 634-9135131 E. Bijou St. 636-5010

2. Odyssey Gastropub 311 N. Tejon St. 999-5127

3. Rasta Pasta 405 N. Tejon St. 481-6888

Barbecue

1. Front Range Barbeque 2330 W. Colorado Ave. 632-2596

2. Bird Dog BBQ Multiple locations

3. Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q 315 S. 31st St. 471-4120

Barista

1. Tyler Hill & Seth Fuller at Loyal Coffee 408 S. Nevada Ave. loyalcoffee.co

2. Joshua Jewell at Humble Coffee 2103 Templeton Gap Road 448-6253

3. James Ivy at Urban Steam 1025 S. Sierra Madre St. 473-7832

Beer Selection on Tap

1. Brewer's Republic 112 N. Nevada Ave. 633-2105

2. Old Chicago Multiple locations

3. The Public House 445 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. 465-3079

Breakfast

1. Over Easy 28 S. Tejon St., Suite A 471-23115262 N. Nevada Ave., #100 598-2969

2. King's Chef Diner 110 E. Costilla St. 634-9135131 E. Bijou St. 636-5010

3. The Omelette Parlor 900 E. Fillmore St. 633-7770

Brewery

1. Bristol Brewing Company 1604 S. Cascade Ave. 633-2555

2. Iron Bird Brewing Co. 402 S. Nevada Ave. 424-7002

3. Fieldhouse Brewing Company 521 S. Tejon St. 354-4143

Brunch

1. Over Easy 28 S. Tejon St., Suite A 471-23115262 N. Nevada Ave., #100 598-2969

2. Odyssey Gastropub 311 N. Tejon St. 999-5127

3. Garden of the Gods Gourmet 410 S. 26th St. 471-2799

Burger

1. The Skirted Heife r204 N. Tejon St. 635-3276

2. Bingo Burger 132 N. Tejon St. 418-6223101 Central Plaza, Pueblo 719/225-8363

3. Crave Real Burgers 7465 N. Academy Blvd. 264-7919

Cajun/Southern

1. Springs Orleans 123 E. Pikes Peak Ave. 520-0123

2. Momma Pearl's Cajun Kitchen 6620 Delmonico Drive 964-0234

3. Southern Hospitality Southern Kitchen 13021 Bass Pro Drive 219-1830

Caribbean

1. Spice Island Grill 10 N. Sierra Madre St. 473-8280

2. Rasta Pasta 405 N. Tejon St. 481-6888

3. Jamaican Flavor3016 S. Academy Blvd. 391-0142

Caterer

1. Picnic Basket Family of Companies 1701 S. Eighth St. 635-0200

2. Garden of the Gods Gourmet 410 S. 26th St. 471-2799

3. Summit Catering 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road 229-6466

Chef

1. Brother Luck, Brother Luck Street Eats 1005 W. Colorado Ave. 434-2741

2. James Africano, The Warehouse 25 W. Cimarron St. 475-8880

3. Corey Hoff, Cowboy Star 5198 N. Nevada Ave. 639-7440

Chinese

1. China Village 203 N. Union Blvd. 475-8299

1. Coal Mine Dragon 1720 W. Uintah St. 578-5430

2. Coal Mine Dragon 1779 S. Eighth St. 471-7007

2. Shangri-La 8850 N. Union Blvd. 495-1738

3. China Town 326 S. Nevada Ave. 632-5151

Coffee Roaster

1. SwitchBack Coffee Roasters 330 N. Institute St. 581-9478

2. Building3 Coffee Roasters 2727 N. Cascade Ave. 586-5731

3. Urban Steam 1025 S. Sierra Madre St. 473-7832

Dessert

1. Marigold Café and Bakery 4605 Centennial Blvd. 599-4776

2. Coquette's 321 N. Tejon St. 685-2420

3. Kokomo Sno Shave Ice Check Facebook for locations 357-5580

Diner

1. King's Chef Diner 110 E. Costilla St. 634-9135131 E. Bijou St. 636-5010

2. Black Bear Diner 975A N. Academy Blvd. 314-36161340 Garden of the Gods Road 268-6874

3. Gunther Toody's 5490 E. Woodmen Road 548-1955 5794 Palmer Park Blvd. 570-1952

Distillery

1. Distillery 291 1647 S. Tejon St. 323-8010

2. Axe and the Oak Distillery4665 Town Center Drive 651-2737

3. Lee Spirits Company 110 E. Boulder St. leespirits.com

Doughnuts

1. Amy's Donuts 2704 E. Fountain Blvd. 632-0512

2. Dunkin' Donuts 806 W. Colorado Ave. 634-4561201 N. Circle Drive 634-78773230 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. 344-9835

3. Horseshoe Donuts 2593 Airport Road 985-8332

Fine Dining

1. The Famous 31 N. Tejon St. 227-7333

2. Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop5198 N. Nevada Ave. 639-7440

2. Pepper Tree Restaurant 888 W. Moreno Ave. 471-4888

3. The Mona Lisa 733 Manitou Ave., Manitou 685-0277

Food Truck

1. Pig Latin Food Truck Check Facebook for locations 347-1144

2. Kokomo Sno Shave Ice Check Facebook for locations. 357-5580

3. Potato Potato Check Facebook for locations 362-0750

French

1. La Baguette French Bistro 4440 N. Chestnut St. 599-0686

2. La Baguette Bakery & Espresso Café 117 E. Pikes Peak Ave. 636-5020

2. La Baguette – Old Colorado City 2417 W. Colorado Ave. 577-4818

3. Marigold Café and Bakery 4605 Centennial Blvd. 599-4776

Frozen Treats

1. Josh & John's 111 E. Pikes Peak Ave. 632-0299 6896 Centennial Blvd. 532-0299

2. BJ's Velvet Freez 1511 N. Union Blvd. 633-6365

3. Kokomo Sno Shave Ice Check Facebook for locations. 357-5580

German

1. Edelweiss German Restaurant 34 E. Ramona Ave. 633-2220

2. Uwe's German Restaurant 31 Iowa Ave. 475-1611

3. Schnitzel Fritz 4037 Tutt Blvd. 573-2000

Gluten-Free-Friendly

1. Coquette's 321 N. Tejon St. 685-2420

2. Over Easy 28 S. Tejon St., Suite A 471-23115262 N. Nevada Ave., #100 598-2969

2. TAPAteria 2607 W. Colorado Ave. 471-8272

3. Seeds Community Café 109 E. Pikes Peak Ave. 473-8206

Green Chile

1. King's Chef Diner 110 E. Costilla St. 634-9135131 E. Bijou St. 636-5010

2. El Taco Rey 330 E. Colorado Ave. 475-9722

3. Western Omelette 16 S. Walnut St. 636-2286

Indian

1. Little Nepal 1747 S. Eighth St. 477-69974820 Flintridge Drive 598-3428

2. Mirch Masala 5047 N. Academy Blvd. 599-0003

3. India Palace 5644 N. Academy Blvd. 535-9196

Innovative Menu

1. Brother Luck Street Eats 1005 W. Colorado Ave. 434-2741

2. Odyssey Gastropub 311 N. Tejon St. 999-5127

3. Till 9633 Prominent Point 282-8004

Italian

1. Paravicini's 2802 W. Colorado Ave. 471-8200

2. Luigi's Homemade Italian Food 947 S. Tejon St. 632-7339

3. Roman Villa Pizza 3005 N. Nevada Ave. 635-1806

Japanese/Sushi

1. Fujiyama 22 S. Tejon St. 630-1167

2. Jun Japanese Restaurant 3276 Centennial Blvd. 227-86901760 Dublin Blvd. 531-9368

3. Ai Sushi & Grill Japanese Restaurant 4655 Centennial Blvd. 266-5858

3. Ai Sushi & Grill at Powers 3215 Cinema Point. 622-8866

Korean

1. San Chang House 3659 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. 598-1707

2. Tong Tong 2036 S. Academy Blvd. 591-8585

3. Korea Express 1510 Chiles Ave., Fort Carson 576-1370

Late-Night Dining

1. The Rabbit Hole 101 N. Tejon St. 203-5072

2. King's Chef Diner 110 E. Costilla St. 634-9135131 E. Bijou St. 636-5010

3. Odyssey Gastropub 311 N. Tejon St. 999-5127

Local Coffee Shop

1. Humble Coffee 2103 Templeton Gap Road 352-5491

2. Fifty Fifty Coffee House 330 N. Institute St. 581-9478

3. Dutch Bros. Multiple locations

Local Craft IPA

1. Compass IPA, Bristol Brewing Company 1604 S. Cascade Ave. 633-2555

2. Orange Blossom IPA, Smiling Toad Brewery 1757 S. Eighth St. 418-2936

3. Fulcrum Imperial IPA, Smiling Toad Brewery 1757 S. Eighth St. 418-2936

3. IPa Freely, Smiling Toad Brewery 1757 S. Eighth St. 418-2936

Local Craft Not IPA

1. Laughing Lab, Bristol Brewing Company 1604 S. Cascade Ave. 633-2555

2. Beehive Honey Wheat, Bristol Brewing 1604 S. Cascade Ave. 633-2555

3. Coconut Stout, Smiling Toad Brewery 1757 S. Eighth St. 418-2936

3. Sticky Paws, Fieldhouse Brewing 521 S. Tejon St. 354-4143

Local/Regional Chain

1. La Casita Mexican Grill 306 S. Eighth St. 633-96164295 N. Nevada Ave. 599-78293725 E. Woodmen Road 536-0375

2. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza 11 S. Tejon St. 475-92245214 N. Nevada Ave. 590-8633

3. Hacienda Colorado 5246 N. Nevada Ave. 418-7999

Mediterranean/ Middle Eastern

1. Heart of Jerusalem Cafe 4587 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. 685-9554718 Manitou Ave., Manitou 685-13253242 Centennial Blvd. 227-3989

2. Mediterranean Cafe 118 E. Kiowa St. 633-0115

3. Jake and Telly's Greek Taverna 2616 W. Colorado Ave. 633-0406

Mexican

1. El Taco Rey 330 E. Colorado Ave. 475-9722

2. Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill 802 Village Center Drive 266-92449420 Briar Village Point 955-6650

3. Hacienda Colorado 5246 N. Nevada Ave. 418-7999

Neighborhood Restaurant Central/Downtown

1. Odyssey Gastropub 311 N. Tejon St. 999-5127

2. Shuga's 702 S. Cascade Ave. 328-1412

3. The Rabbit Hole 101 N. Tejon St. 203-5072

Neighborhood Restaurant East of Academy

1. The Wobbly Olive 3317 Cinema Point 247-9504

2. On the Boulevard 2855 N. Murray Blvd. 471-4424

3. Till 9633 Prominent Point 282-8004

Neighborhood Restaurant Manitou

1. Adam's Mountain Café 26 Manitou Ave. 685-1430

2. The Keg Lounge 730 Manitou Ave. 685-9531

3. The Mona Lisa 733 Manitou Ave. 685-0277

Neighborhood Restaurant North of Fillmore

1. Salsa Brava Fresh Mexican Grill 9420 Briar Village Point 955-6650

2. Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop5198 N. Nevada Ave. 639-7440

2. The Margarita at Pine Creek 7350 Pine Creek Road 598-8667

2. Roman Villa Pizza 3005 N. Nevada Ave. 635-1806

3. Bonefish Grill 5102 N. Nevada Ave. 598-0826

3. La Bella Vita Ristorante Italiano 4475 Northpark Drive 260-4730

3. Marigold Café and Bakery 4605 Centennial Blvd. 599-4776

Neighborhood Restaurant South of Fountain

1. The Public House 445 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. 465-3079

2. Sarges' Grill 6436 U.S. Hwy. 85, Fountain 645-8489

3. Julie's Kitchen 3750 Astrozon Blvd. 596-4019

Neighborhood Restaurant Tri-Lakes

1. La Casa Fiesta 230 Front St., Monument 481-1234

1. O'Malley's 104 Hwy. 105, Palmer Lake 488-0321

2. La Rosa Southwestern Dining 25 Hwy. 105, Palmer Lake 368-7676

3. Bella Panini 4 Hwy. 105, Palmer Lake 481-3244

3. Speedtrap Bistro 84 Hwy. 105, Palmer Lake 488-2007

Neighborhood Restaurant Westside

1. 503W 503 W. Colorado Ave. 471-3370

2. Front Range Barbeque 2330 W. Colorado Ave. 632-2596

3. Paravicini's 2802 W. Colorado Ave. 471-8200

New Restaurant (since July 1, 2015)

1. Till 9633 Prominent Point 282-8004

2. Bonny & Read 101 N. Tejon St., #102 896-4145

3. T-Byrd's Tacos & Tequila 26 E. Kiowa St. 375-3376

Overall Restaurant

1. Till 9633 Prominent Point 282-8004

2. The Wobbly Olive 3317 Cinema Point 247-9504

3. Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop 5198 N. Nevada Ave. 639-7440

3. Odyssey Gastropub 311 N. Tejon St. 999-5127

Patio

1. Amanda's Fonda 3625 W. Colorado Ave. 227-1975

2. The Margarita at Pine Creek 7350 Pine Creek Road 598-8667

3. Hacienda Colorado 5246 N. Nevada Ave. 418-7999

3. Shuga's 702 S. Cascade Ave. 328-1412

Pizza

1. Borriello BrothersMultiple locations

2. Bambino's Urban Pizzeria 36 E. Bijou St. 630-8121

3. Louie's Pizza Multiple locations

Power Lunch

1. Fujiyama 22 S. Tejon St. 630-1167

2. Sonterra Innovative Southwest Grill 28 S. Tejon St. 471-9222

3. The Famous 31 N. Tejon St. 227-7333

Restaurant for Tourists

1. Fargo's Pizza 2910 E. Platte Ave. 473-5540

2. Phantom Canyon Brewing Co. 2 E. Pikes Peak Ave. 635-2800

3. Odyssey Gastropub 311 N. Tejon St. 999-5127

Sandwiches

1. Jersey Mike's Multiple locations

2. Jimmy John's Multiple locations

3. Wooglin's Deli 823 N. Tejon St. 578-9443

Seafood

1. Bonny & Read 101 N. Tejon St. 896-4145

2. Bonefish Grill 5102 N. Nevada Ave. 598-0826

3. Red Lobster 4925 N. Academy Blvd. 594-94943510 New Center Point 596-9057

Smoothie/Juice Bar

1. Ola Juice Bar 27 E. Kiowa St. 633.3111

2. Jamba Juice 3730 Bloomington St. 574-87871708 E. Woodmen Road 598-1939

3. Nourish Organic Juice 303 E. Pikes Peak Ave. 634-5686

Steak

1. The Famous 31 N. Tejon St. 227-7333

2. Texas Roadhouse 595 S. Eighth St. 473-97113120 N. Powers Blvd. 638-8050

3. Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop 5198 N. Nevada Ave. 639-7440

3. MacKenzie's Chop House 128 S. Tejon St. 635-3536

Tacos

1. T-Byrd's Tacos & Tequila S26 E. Kiowa St. 375-3376

2. Monica's Taco Shop 30 E. Fillmore St. 473-1996

2. Monica's Taco Shop 5829 Palmer Park Blvd. 597-7022

3. El Taco Rey 330 E. Colorado Ave. 475-9722

Take-Out

1. El Taco Rey 330 E. Colorado Ave. 475-9722

2. Coal Mine Dragon 1720 W. Uintah St. 578-5430

2. Coal Mine Dragon 1779 S. Eighth St. 471-7007

3. Odyssey Gastropub 311 N. Tejon St. 999-5127

Thai

1. NaRai Thai Restaurant 805 Village Center Drive 531-5175NaRai Siam Cuisine120 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. 434-1975

2. Thai Mint Restaurant 1725 Briargate Blvd. 598-7843

3. Wild Ginger Thai Restaurant 2628 W. Colorado Ave. 634-5025

Vegetarian

1. The Burrowing Owl 1791 S. Eighth St. 434-3864

2. Adam's Mountain Café 26 Manitou Ave., Manitou 685-1430

3. Seeds Community Café 109 E. Pikes Peak Ave. 473-8206

Vietnamese

1. Saigon Café S20 E. Colorado Ave. 633-2888

2. Lemongrass Bistro 6840 N. Academy Blvd. 592-1391

2. Pho-Nomenal Vietnamese Restaurant 5825 Stetson Hills Blvd. 597-0277

3. Saigon Grill 337 N. Circle Drive 635-0720

Wait Staff

1. The Mona Lisa 733 Manitou Ave., Manitou 685-0277

2. Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop 5198 N. Nevada Ave. 639-7440

3. Odyssey Gastropub 311 N. Tejon St. 999-5127

Wine Menu

1. 2South Food + Wine Bar 2 S. 25th St. 351-2806

2. Swirl Wine Bar 717 Manitou Ave., Manitou 345-2652

3. The Blue Star 1645 S. Tejon St. 632-1086

Wings

1. Buffalo Wild Wings 2905 Geyser Drive 219-15007425 N. Academy Blvd. 594-9464

2. Wingstop 1914 Southgate Road 475-9464530 S. Academy Blvd. 591-94646056 Stetson Hills Blvd. 597-9464

3. O'Furry's 900 E. Fillmore St. 634-3106

Nightlife

Bar Crowd

1. Thunder & Buttons 2415 W. Colorado Ave. 447-9888

2. Zodiac Venue and Bar 230 Pueblo Ave. 632-5059

3. SuperNova 111 E. Boulder St. 418-3484

Bartender/Mixologist

1. Nate Windham at Brooklyn's on Boulder St. 110 E. Boulder St. brooklynsonboulder.com

2. Dave Baumgartner at Zodiac Venue and Bar 230 Pueblo Ave. 632-5059

3. Emillio Ortiz at 503W 503 W. Colorado Ave. 471-3370

3. Missy Luebbers at The Public House 445 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. 465-3079

Dive Bar

1. The Burrowing Owl 1791 S. Eighth St. 434-3864

2. Tony's 326 N. Tejon St. 228-6566

2. Zodiac Venue and Bar 230 Pueblo Ave. 632-5059

3. Benny's Restaurant & Lounge 517 W. Colorado Ave. 634-9309

Happy Hour

1. Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop 5198 N. Nevada Ave. 639-7440

2. Sonterra Innovative Southwestern Grill 28 S. Tejon St. 471-9222

3. The Wobbly Olive 3317 Cinema Point 247-9504

Karaoke

1. Thunder & Buttons 2415 W. Colorado Ave. 447-9888

2. Zodiac Venue and Bar 230 Pueblo Ave. 632-5059

3. Speakeasy Vape Lounge 2508 E. Bijou St. 445-9083

Margarita

1. The Loop 965 Manitou Ave., Manitou 685-9344

2. Hacienda Colorado 5246 N. Nevada Ave. 418-7999

3. Crystal Park Cantina 178 Crystal Park Road, Manitou 685-5999

Mixed Drink

1. The Wobbly Olive 3317 Cinema Point 247-9504

2. The Principal's Office 1604 S. Cascade Ave. 368-6112

3. Brooklyn's on Boulder St. 110 E. Boulder St. brooklynsonboulder.com

Music Venue

1. The Black Sheep 2106 E. Platte Ave. 227-7625

2. Speakeasy Vape Lounge 2508 E. Bijou St. 445-9083

3. Zodiac Venue and Bar 230 Pueblo Ave. 632-5059

Naughty Business

1. Peaks and Pasties peaksandpasties.com

2. Christal's 3737 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. 598-38391920 S. Academy Blvd. 393-9903

3. Smokin Iguana 3609-19 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. 645-82201528 N. Circle Drive 696-8391

Neighborhood Bar Central/Downtown

1. Tony's 326 N. Tejon St. 228-6566

2. Odyssey Gastropub 311 N. Tejon St. 999-5127

2. SuperNova 111 E. Boulder St. 418-3484

3. Zodiac Venue and Bar 230 Pueblo Ave. 632-5059

Neighborhood Bar East of Academy

1. The Wobbly Olive 3317 Cinema Point 247-9504

2. Cleats Bar & Grill East 6120 Barnes Road 344-9301

3. On the Boulevard 2855 N. Murray Blvd. 471-4424

Neighborhood Bar Manitou

1. Manitou Brewing Company 725 Manitou Ave. 282-7709

2. The Keg Lounge 730 Manitou Ave. 685-9531

2. Townhouse Sports Grill 907 Manitou Ave. 685-1085

3. Swirl Wine Bar 717 Manitou Ave. 685-2294

Neighborhood Bar North of Fillmore

1. O'Furry's 900 E. Fillmore St. 634-3106

1. Wyatt's Pub and Grill 806 Village Center Drive 598-4100

2. Back East Bar & Grill 9475 Briar Village Point 264-6161

2. Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop 5198 N. Nevada Ave. 639-7440

3. Cleats Bar & Grill West 6624 Delmonico Drive 548-8267

Neighborhood Bar South of Fountain

1. The Public House 445 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. 465-3079

2. Sarges' Grill 6436 Hwy. 85/87, Fountain 645-8489

3. Brues Alehouse Brewing Co. 120 Riverwalk Place, Pueblo 719/924-9670

3. Hatch Cover 252 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. 576-5223

3. Legends Rock Bar and Grill 2790 Hancock Expressway 390-04233

3. Uncle Fred's Tavern 215 Fontaine Blvd., Security 368-6336

Neighborhood Bar Tri-Lakes

1. O'Malley's 104 Hwy. 105, Palmer Lake 488-0321

2. Back East Bar & Grill 1455 Cipriani Loop, Monument 488-2252

3. Happy Hours 876 S. Hwy. 105, Monument 487-9163

3. Pikes Peak Brewing Co. 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument 208-4098

3. Speedtrap Bistro 84 Hwy. 105, Palmer Lake 488-2007

Neighborhood Bar Westside

1. Thunder & Buttons 2415 W. Colorado Ave. 447-9888

2. Alchemy 2625 W. Colorado Ave. 471-0887

3. Mother Muff's Kitchen & Spirits 2432 W. Colorado Ave. 344-8727

New Bar/Brewery (since July 1, 2015)

1. Bar-K 124 E. Costilla St. 358-7788

1. Brooklyn's on Boulder St. 110 E. Boulder St. brooklynsonboulder.com

2. Peaks N Pines Brewing Company 4005 Tutt Blvd. 358-6758

3. Cogstone Brewing Company 3858 Village Seven Road 418-6595

3. Whistle Pig Brewing 1840 Dominion Way 598-1339

Place for Bar Games

1. SuperNova 111 E. Boulder St. 418-3484

2. Thunder & Buttons 2415 W. Colorado Ave. 447-9888

3. Phantom Canyon Brewing Co. 2 E. Pikes Peak Ave. 635-2800

Place to Meet Singles

1. The Wobbly Olive 3317 Cinema Point 247-9504

1. Zodiac Venue and Bar 230 Pueblo Ave. 632-5059

2. Alchemy 2625 W. Colorado Ave. 471-0887

3. Cleats Bar & Grill East 6120 Barnes Road 344-9301

3. Cowboy Star Restaurant and Butcher Shop 5198 N. Nevada Ave. 639-7440

3. Odyssey Gastropub311 N. Tejon St. 999-5127

3. Smokin Iguana 3609-19 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. 645-82201528 N. Circle Drive 696-8391

Sports Bar

1. Tony's 326 N. Tejon St. 228-6566

2. Cleats Bar & Grill East 6120 Barnes Road 344-9301

3. Bubba's 335807 Constitution Ave. 576-1223

Upscale Bar

1. The Wobbly Olive 3317 Cinema Point 247-9504

2. The Rabbit Hole 101 N. Tejon St. 203-5072

2. The Famous 31 N. Tejon St. 227-7333

3. Brooklyn's on Boulder St. 110 E. Boulder St. brooklynsonboulder.com

Weekly Bar Event

1. The Public House Tuesday Pint Night 445 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. 465-3079

2. Geeks Who Drink Multiple locations geekswhodrink.com

3. Jack Quinn's Running Club jackquinnsrunners.ning.com

Category We Forgot Irish Pub (Sorry.)