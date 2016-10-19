2016 Indy endorsements cheat sheet 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

We’ve taken election endorsements seriously at the Independent throughout our 23-year history. We also know that many of our 142,000 regular readers like to vote early, and they’re counting on our input to help guide their tougher decisions. So with ballots in the mail (call 575-VOTE if yours doesn’t arrive by Friday, October 21), we wrap up our endorsements by choosing candidates in contested races. You’ll also find a fresh cheat sheet including our stances on ballot issues from last week.

Contested races

President: Hillary Clinton (D)

U.S. Senate: Sen. Michael Bennet (D)

U.S. House: Misty Plowright (D)

CU Board of Regents: Alice Madden (D)

State Board of Education, District 5: Stephen Durham (R)

Fourth Judicial District Attorney: Dan May (R)

State Senate District 10: Mark Anthony Barrionuevo (D)

State Senate District 12: Bob Gardner (R)

State House, District 14: Chris Walters (D)

State House, District 15: Sharon Huff (D)

State House, District 16: Larry Liston (R)

State House, District 17: Tony Exum (D)

State House, District 18: Rep. Pete Lee (D)

State House, District 19: Rep. Paul Lundeen (R)

State House, District 20: Rep. Terri Carver (R)

State House, District 21: Rep. Lois Landgraf (R)

County Commissioner, District 2: Mark Waller (R)

County Commissioner, District 3: Electra Johnson (D)

County Commissioner, District 4: Liz Rosenbaum (D)

Ballot issues

Amendment T, No Exception to Involuntary Servitude Prohibition: YES

Amendment U, Property Tax Exemptions: YES

Amendment 69, ColoradoCare health care system: NO

Amendment 70, State Minimum Wage: YES

Amendment 71, Requirements for initiated constitutional amendments: YES

Amendment 72, Increase in Cigarette Tax: YES

Proposition 106, Medical Aid in Dying: YES

Proposition 107, Presidential Primary Election: YES

Proposition 108, Party Primary Elections: YES

County Issue 1A, Rural Broadband Service (with Teller County): YES

School District 11, mill levy override and increase, 3C and 3D: YES

School District 20, mill levy increase: YES

School District 49, maintaining tax levy: YES

Information on returning ballots in Noted, p. 25.