2017 brings early losses to the local homeless community 

On Jan. 3, 37-year-old Edward Eugene Lyles was assaulted near Garden of the Gods Road. The head trauma he suffered later led to his death. A suspect, another homeless man, has been charged with second degree murder.

The Colorado Springs Police Department also reports that an unresponsive man was discovered under the bridge on the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue. Dispatched officers arrived to find the man was already deceased. His name and the cause of his death have not been released, but CSPD spokesperson Lt. Howard Black says it wasn't a homicide.

Raven Canon, editor of the Springs Echo ("Word on the Street," News, Dec. 21, 2016), a newspaper produced and sold by homeless citizens, says these losses have distressed the homeless community. "I wish I could say it's a shock, but we go through these kinds of losses all the time," she told the Indy. "And this is why we need to get people off the streets — it's much easier to beat someone to death if they live in a tent than [if they live] in a house with walls and a lock on the door."