2017 City Election endorsements cheat sheet 

City Council district seats
1 — Greg Basham, Don Knight (incumbent). Endorsement: KNIGHT
2 — Dave Geislinger, unopposed. Endorsement: GEISLINGER
3 — Chuck Fowler, Richard Skorman. Endorsement: SKORMAN
4 — Yolanda Avila, Helen Collins (incumbent), Deborah Hendrix. Endorsement: AVILA
5 — Lynette Crow-Iverson, Jill Gaebler (incumbent). Endorsement: GAEBLER
6 — Melanie Bernhardt, Robert Burns, Janak Joshi, Andres "Andy" Pico (incumbent). Endorsement: PICO
Ballot questions
Issue 1: Preventing sale of Utilities or any major portion without approval by 60 percent of voters (currently 50.1 percent). YES
Issue 2: Asking for city to keep $6 million in excess tax revenue for both 2016 and 2017 to help pay for stormwater projects. YES
Issue 3: Allowing the city to partner, facilitate or provide broadband internet, cable or telecommunications services. YES