2017 City Election endorsements cheat sheet 

City Council district seats

1 — Greg Basham, Don Knight (incumbent). Endorsement: KNIGHT

2 — Dave Geislinger, unopposed. Endorsement: GEISLINGER

3 — Chuck Fowler, Richard Skorman. Endorsement: SKORMAN

4 — Yolanda Avila, Helen Collins (incumbent), Deborah Hendrix. Endorsement: AVILA

5 — Lynette Crow-Iverson, Jill Gaebler (incumbent). Endorsement: GAEBLER

6 — Melanie Bernhardt, Robert Burns, Janak Joshi, Andres "Andy" Pico (incumbent). Endorsement: PICO

Ballot questions

Issue 1: Preventing sale of Utilities or any major portion without approval by 60 percent of voters (currently 50.1 percent). YES

Issue 2: Asking for city to keep $6 million in excess tax revenue for both 2016 and 2017 to help pay for stormwater projects. YES

Issue 3: Allowing the city to partner, facilitate or provide broadband internet, cable or telecommunications services. YES