click to enlarge File photo

2016's judges included Mayor John Suthers (right).

On Sunday, the Colorado Restaurant Association’s Pikes Peak Chapter hosts its 22nd Annual Food and Wine Expo, a showcase of some of the finest food and drink in Colorado Springs. Per usual, expect a media/chef-team cooking battle and a cocktail competition. Tickets run $45, a bargain considering the volume of included food and drink sampling. Visit ppcra.com for more.