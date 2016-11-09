2C projects wrapping up for season 

click to enlarge File photo

More than 200 lane miles of city streets were repaved, 91,000 linear feet of curb and gutter replaced and 161,300 square feet of sidewalk replaced during the first year of 2C, a ballot measure approved by Colorado Springs voters a year ago that increased taxes for five years to fix the city's decaying roads.

Mayor John Suthers, who proposed the tax hike, said in a release "significant headway" was made.

Meantime, 2C proceeds climbed to $31.3 million as of Sept. 30, and the city spent $25.1 million. Funding unspent at year's end will roll into 2017.