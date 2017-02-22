February 22, 2017 News » Local News

350 Colorado seeks air quality report withheld by Colorado Springs Utilities 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo

Boulder-based 350 Colorado, a grassroots environmental advocacy group, says it has filed a Colorado Open Records Act request for an air quality report withheld by Colorado Springs Utilities. The report, based on modeling, deals with the downtown Drake Power Plant and was at the center of a controversy involving Leslie Weise, a Monument attorney whose child attends school "under the plume of toxins" from Drake, a release said.

A 350 Colorado board member, Weise had sought the reports for months and was threatened with sanctions after a report was wrongly released to her by the Colorado Court of Appeals. She agreed to drop her earlier CORA in exchange for dismissal of any attempt at finding her in contempt of court.

