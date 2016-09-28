A-69 backers push movie 

click to enlarge The Healthcare Movie Facebook

The backers of Amendment 69, otherwise known as ColoradoCare, want you to watch a movie about — you guessed it — health care. The ColoradoCareYes campaign, trying to convince Coloradans to approve a measure that would create universal health care in the state, sent an email promoting a series of screenings of the documentary "NOW IS THE TIME: Healthcare for Everybody," by Laurie Simons and Terry Sterrenberg.

The film will be shown at Library 21C, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. It's free and the filmmakers will discuss it after the screening.