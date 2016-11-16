November 16, 2016 Columns » Chairman's Note

A collaborative, diverse and transparent civic organization 

Last weekend a connected local businessman asked me about the upcoming Independent article on Colorado Springs Forward (CSF.) I replied, “what story?” for in my new role as Chair, I don’t keep abreast of all the upcoming articles in our seven newsweeklies.

But after learning that the Indy was indeed reporting on CSF, I thought it prudent to be totally transparent — to both our readers as well as Indy staff — that I’m part of a group of about 50 local activists working to develop a collaborative, diverse and transparent civic organization designed to mobilize Colorado Springs citizens around needed changes to our community.

I anticipate that this new group’s name, founding board and staff will be announced sometime before mid-January 2017. The new organization will not be affiliated with any of our newspapers.

