November 16, 2016 News » Local News

A different 'night out' 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo

This Thursday, 50 people have volunteered to experience what it's like to sleep outside. Why? To underscore the issue of youth homelessness. Urban Peak Colorado Springs' Night Out to End Youth Homelessness will take place in conjunction with observance of National Runaway and Homeless Youth Month.

Urban Peak hopes to raise $64,000, which will provide 900 nights of shelter to homeless youths while also giving volunteers a taste of what it's like to walk in a homeless youth's shoes. A gift of $71 provides one night of shelter.

No tents are allowed during the night out; volunteers will use sleeping bags, cardboard boxes and tarps. The event kicks off with registration and a soup supper at 6 p.m. followed by a poverty simulator program by Pikes Peak United Way. At 9, sleepers will head to the north side of the First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave.

For more information, tinyurl.com/UrbanPeak-night.

  • 50 people have volunteered to experience what it's like to sleep outside.

