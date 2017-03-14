A flight from Peaks N Pines post All Colorado Beer Fest gold 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Last year, Paul Vieira’s Backcountry American brown ale took home a gold at the All Colorado Beer Festival. That’s one of his six brews we pick for a flight ($9) over lunch. It’s a little sweet, with some chocolatey notes from the malt. We dig the Ginger, not Mary Anne beer, which gets 7 pounds of fresh ginger during the brew. It’s not spicy so much as herbaceous, with a balancing malt-hop backbone.The Peaks N Pines blonde bears pleasant German noble hop spiciness, and the blizzard pilsner bears a hint of sweetness over its clean malt body. We try the seasonal South of the Porter, light on spice despite having roasted habanero, hatch, serrano and poblano peppers. It’s pleasantly smooth, also bearing chocolate and vanilla notes. A low note: the peach American wheat uses peach concentrate. Its nose is pure peach candy, and there’s a sickly, artificial component to the taste. Still, it’s brewed cleanly otherwise.