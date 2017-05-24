A summertime playlist, Chromeo, The Shapeshifters, and more music ahead of concert season 

If you're planning to spend any of your summer hiking, biking, barbecuing, vacationing or participating in the myriad activities we recommend in the latest issue of the's Summer Guide, you’ll need the perfect play-list to keep you energized. We did our best to gather a collection of high-energy indie tunes to keep you moving all summer.Of course, we're a few weeks from the proper start of the summer season, so here's a rundown of the local music scene for the weeks ahead:

Digable Planets, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, May 26Justin Townes Earle, Bluebird Theater, Denver, May 26MeadowGrass Music Festival, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, May 26-28Denver Day of Rock, downtown Denver, May 27My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, EXDO Event Center, Denver, May 27Avatar, Hi-Dive, Denver, May 29Def Leppard, Broadmoor World Arena, May 29Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, with Joe Walsh, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 29-30Spaceface, Hi-Dive, Denver, May 30Trey Anastasio, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 31Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival, various Denver locations, June 2-3Modest Mouse, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, June 6Metallica, Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, June 7OK Go, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, June 9New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 10Chicago and The Doobie Brothers, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, June 13Future, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 13At the Drive In, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, June 15Bands in the Backyard Festival, Vineland, June 16-17Drive-By Truckers, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, June 16-17Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Paramount Theatre, Denver, June 18Hurray for the Riff Raff, Bluebird Theater, Denver, June 21Vans Warped Tour, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 25Styx, REO Speedwagon, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 29Rise Against, Deftones, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 30

Front Range Barbeque, Malcolm Lucard & The Vagamundo Orchestra (folk), 9 p.m.Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.The Warehouse, Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Irish Pub Songs with Brian Clancy, 7:30 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Embrace the Dirt (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Rico’s, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.Back East Bar & Grill, Wrestle with Jimmy (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.Benny’s, Jinx Band (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Cleats Bar & Grill East, Arch Hooks (blues), 8 p.m.Gasoline Alley, DJ Chris Diablo (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Good Company, HTCR Band (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Bakersfield Charter (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Sunshine Studios, The Unit (rock/pop), 6 p.m.The Buzz, He Kill 3 (metal), 9 p.m.Back East Bar & Grill, Wrestle with Jimmy (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.Benny’s, Lethal Lisa McCall Band (blues), 8 p.m.Black Sheep, Arras Farewell Show (hardcore), 7 p.m.Bloom’s Mill Hill Saloon, Ashlee Tatum and Longshot Revival (country), 8 p.m.The Blue Moose Tavern, Plain as Day (country), 7 p.m.Gasoline Alley, DJ Chris Diablo (rock/pop), 9 p.m.La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Mother Muff’s, Suga Bear & The Show Time Band (R&B), 5 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Region 5, Riverbottom (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Rawkus, Helicopter Showdown, Mantis, Bommer (dance), 8:30 p.m.Spiritual Energy Exchange, Sound Healing Concert (world), 6:30 p.m., donation.Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m.Bancroft Park, Plain as Day (country), 2:30 p.m.Black Sheep, Mr. Elevator, Shiii Whaaa, Troubled Minds (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Traditional Irish Session, 3 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Three Bad Jacks (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Hip Hop Sundays Social Night, 9 p.m.Sunshine Studios, Visceral Disgorge, Seeker, Enduality, Harvest the People, Aktor (metal), 7 p.m.The Buzz, DJ Snipez (dance), 9 p.m.Black Sheep, Shawn James and the Shapeshifters, The Tejon Street Corner Thieves (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Stargazers, Jack Ingram (country), 7 p.m.