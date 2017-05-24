A summertime playlist, Chromeo, The Shapeshifters, and more music ahead of concert season 

If you're planning to spend any of your summer hiking, biking, barbecuing, vacationing or participating in the myriad activities we recommend in the latest issue of the Independent
's Summer Guide, you’ll need the perfect play-list to keep you energized. We did our best to gather a collection of high-energy indie tunes to keep you moving all summer.
Of course, we're a few weeks from the proper start of the summer season, so here's a rundown of the local music scene for the weeks ahead:
click to enlarge
-
Joe Van
-
Chromeo’s annual electro-funk party visits Red Rocks on June 1.
Digable Planets, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, May 26
Justin Townes Earle, Bluebird Theater, Denver, May 26
MeadowGrass Music Festival, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, May 26-28
Denver Day of Rock, downtown Denver, May 27
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, EXDO Event Center, Denver, May 27
Avatar, Hi-Dive, Denver, May 29
Def Leppard, Broadmoor World Arena, May 29
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, with Joe Walsh, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 29-30
Spaceface, Hi-Dive, Denver, May 30
Trey Anastasio, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 31
Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival, various Denver locations, June 2-3
Modest Mouse, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, June 6
Metallica, Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, June 7
OK Go, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, June 9
New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 10
Chicago and The Doobie Brothers, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, June 13
Future, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 13
At the Drive In, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, June 15
Bands in the Backyard Festival, Vineland, June 16-17
Drive-By Truckers, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, June 16-17
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Paramount Theatre, Denver, June 18
Hurray for the Riff Raff, Bluebird Theater, Denver, June 21
Vans Warped Tour, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 25
Styx, REO Speedwagon, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 29
Rise Against, Deftones, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 30
Here’s what else is playing around this week:
click to enlarge
-
Anna Hutchison
-
Shawn James and his delta blues-rock band The Shapeshifters hit the Black Sheep May 30.
Wednesday 5/24
Front Range Barbeque, Malcolm Lucard & The Vagamundo Orchestra (folk), 9 p.m.
Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.
The Warehouse, Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.
Thursday 5/25
Jack Quinn’s, Irish Pub Songs with Brian Clancy, 7:30 p.m.
Peak 31 @ Union Station, Embrace the Dirt (rock/pop), 8 p.m.
Rico’s, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.
Friday 5/26
Back East Bar & Grill, Wrestle with Jimmy (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.
Benny’s, Jinx Band (rock/pop), 8 p.m.
Cleats Bar & Grill East, Arch Hooks (blues), 8 p.m.
Gasoline Alley, DJ Chris Diablo (rock/pop), 9 p.m.
Good Company, HTCR Band (rock/pop), 9 p.m.
Jack Quinn’s, Bakersfield Charter (rock/pop), 7 p.m.
Sunshine Studios, The Unit (rock/pop), 6 p.m.
The Buzz, He Kill 3 (metal), 9 p.m.
Saturday 5/27
Back East Bar & Grill, Wrestle with Jimmy (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.
Benny’s, Lethal Lisa McCall Band (blues), 8 p.m.
Black Sheep, Arras Farewell Show (hardcore), 7 p.m.
Bloom’s Mill Hill Saloon, Ashlee Tatum and Longshot Revival (country), 8 p.m.
The Blue Moose Tavern, Plain as Day (country), 7 p.m.
Gasoline Alley, DJ Chris Diablo (rock/pop), 9 p.m.
La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.
Mother Muff’s, Suga Bear & The Show Time Band (R&B), 5 p.m.
Peak 31 @ Union Station, Region 5, Riverbottom (rock/pop), 9 p.m.
Rawkus, Helicopter Showdown, Mantis, Bommer (dance), 8:30 p.m.
Spiritual Energy Exchange, Sound Healing Concert (world), 6:30 p.m., donation.
Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m.
Sunday 5/28
Bancroft Park, Plain as Day (country), 2:30 p.m.
Black Sheep, Mr. Elevator, Shiii Whaaa, Troubled Minds (rock/pop), 7 p.m.
Jack Quinn’s, Traditional Irish Session, 3 p.m.
Peak 31 @ Union Station, Three Bad Jacks (rock/pop), 7 p.m.
Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Hip Hop Sundays Social Night, 9 p.m.
Sunshine Studios, Visceral Disgorge, Seeker, Enduality, Harvest the People, Aktor (metal), 7 p.m.
The Buzz, DJ Snipez (dance), 9 p.m.
Tuesday 5/30
Black Sheep, Shawn James and the Shapeshifters, The Tejon Street Corner Thieves (rock/pop), 7 p.m.
Stargazers, Jack Ingram (country), 7 p.m.
Venue Directory