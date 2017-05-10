A Warped Tour playlist, Noname, Lettuce and more music happenings 

click to enlarge SurfStarMedia/Shutterstock

This could be us, but it's not June 25th yet.

One of the most anticipated tours of the year, the Vans Warped Tour returns to the Pepsi Center on June 25. Whether your particular flavor goes a little more hardcore like CKY or Hands Like Houses, or you're more into the classic emo stylings of Hawthorne Heights and The Ataris, at least one of Warped's seven stages should serve up something to satisfy. You can go from mosh pit to skank circle, or just hang out on the sidelines and watch the ever-evolving spectacle that is Gwar or Attlia (or, a spectacle of their own, Attila's fans).



To get you psyched for the festival, we've got a playlist featuring the newest and best songs by every band on the roster, enough music to last the long wait. Go ahead and get your rock on early.





Need some more live music in your life? Here are some notable shows taking place across Colorado in the weeks ahead:

Lettuce will be sharing the bill with George Porter, Jr. and Ghostface Killah this coming Saturday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Kiefer Sutherland, Fox Theatre, Boulder, May 10Kongos, Mother Mother, Marquis Theater, Denver, May 10Opeth, Gojira, Devin Townsend Project, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 11Barenaked Ladies, Pikes Peak Center, May 13Lettuce, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 13Okilly Dokilly, Marquis Theater, Denver, May 13Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 16Elephant Revival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 21Bleachers, Rawkus, May 23Midnight Oil, Paramount Theatre, Denver, May 23Yngwie Malmsteen, Summit Music Hall, Denver, May 23Jean-Michel Jarre, 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, May 24The Accidentals, Songbird Cellars, Pueblo, May 25Digable Planets, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, May 26MeadowGrass Music Festival, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, May 26-28Denver Day of Rock, Downtown Denver, May 27My Life with The Thrill Kill Kult, EXDO Event Center, Denver, May 27Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, with Joe Walsh, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 29-30Trey Anastasio, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 31Modest Mouse, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, June 6Metallica, Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, June 7New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 10At the Drive In, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, June 15Bands in the Backyard Festival, Bands in the Backyard, Pueblo, June 17Gramatik, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, June 17Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Paramount Theatre, Denver, June 18Vans Warped Tour, Pepsi Center, Denver, June 25

And lest we forget what's playing around Colorado Springs this week:





Poet/emcee Noname will perform May 13 at Colorado College’s Llamapalooza Festival.

Wednesday 5/10

Thursday 5/11

Friday 5/12

Saturday 5/13

Sunday 5/14

Tuesday 5/16

Jack Quinn’s, Grant Sabin (blues), 7 p.m.Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.Playing Field Sports Bar, DJ Night (dance), 8 p.m.The Warehouse, Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.Whole Foods Market, The Reckless Saints (Americana), 6 p.m.Bristol Brewing, Jeremy Facknitz (acoustic), 6 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Irish Pub Songs with Brian Clancy, 7:30 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Embrace the Dirt (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Rico’s, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.Speedtrap, Playing with Smoke (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Stargazers, Eef and the Blues Express with Lionel Young, 7 p.m..Sunshine Studios, Fortunate Youth, Josh Heinrichs, SkillinJah (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Benny’s, Arch Hooks (blues), 8 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Austin Johnson (blues), 9 p.m.Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, Wrestle with Jimmy (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Goya (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Rawkus, LOUDPVCK (dance), 8:30 p.m.Swirl Wine Bar, Jeremy Facknitz (acoustic), 7 p.m.Benny’s, Lost Junction (Americana), 8 p.m.Crystola Roadhouse, Suga Bear & The Show Time Band (R&B), 8 p.m.Descar’s Roadside Bar & Grill, Cari Dell (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Front Range Barbeque, The Super Saturated Sugar Strings (indie), 7:30 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, The Commoners (world), 8:30 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Battle of the Bands Finals (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Rawkus, Ponicz, Rankinfile, Ginksta (dance), 9 p.m.Stargazers, Otis Taylor Band (blues), 8 p.m.Sunshine Studios, Source, Artifas, Meraki, HipBone, Saphyre (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Traditional Irish Session, 3 p.m.La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.Mother Muff’s, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Hip Hop Sundays Social Night, 9 p.m.Sun Mountain Cafe, Mike Sunjka, Gary Sanders (acoustic), 11 a.m.The Buzz, DJ Snipez (dance), 9 p.m.Benny’s, Sweet T’s Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.John Metcalfe Memorial Park, George Lewis (elvis57presley) (country), 1 p.m.