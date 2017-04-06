ACF's Culinary Passport to benefit Seeds Community Café 

click to enlarge
The American Culinary Federation’s Pikes Peak Chapter has announced the date for its annual Culinary Passport dinner and fundraiser (St. Paul Catholic Church, Julie Penrose Hall, 9 El Pomar Road, pikespeakchefs.com
). Set for Saturday, April 29, the event will benefit Seeds Community Café (109 E. Pikes Peak Ave., seedscommunitycafe.org
) and its mission to offer nourishing meals to all who need them. The event will feature a number of lauded Springs chefs like Supansa Banker of 2South Food + Wine Bar, Jay Gust of Pizzeria Rustica and TAPAteria, and Justin Miller of The Broadmoor. Each chef will pick a different country and prepare a dish representative of its cuisine. The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m., and tickets cost $45.