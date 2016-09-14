Ackee and Saltfish 

click to enlarge

Ingredients

½ lb. boneless salted codfish

½ c. vegetable oil (or 3 tbsp. melted butter)

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1 sprig fresh thyme

½ habanero pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 medium tomato, chopped

2 stalks green onions, chopped

1 each small sweet peppers (red, yellow and green), julienned

1 20-oz. can ackee, drained and rinsed under running cold water

½ tsp. ground black pepper

Instructions

Soak saltfish in room-temperature water for 1 to 2 hours. Pour off water, add fresh water and boil until tender (20 to 30 minutes). Pour off water and rinse under running cold water. Flake the saltfish and set aside.

Heat the oil or butter over medium heat. Sauté the onion, garlic, thyme and habanero for 2 to 3 minutes. Add saltfish, tomato, green onions and sweet peppers and continue to sauté for another 3 to 4 minutes, or until tender. Add ackee and ground black pepper and stir lightly for 1 minute. Cover and allow to stand over low heat for 2 minutes. Yields 4 to 6 servings.

Aftertaste

Enjoy Jamaica's national dish with a side of boiled dumplings, boiled ground provisions (root vegetables), fried sweet ripe plantain or delicious fried Johnnycakes. Saltfish is cod preserved in salt; it has a soft flaky texture after boiling and tastes like fish with added salt. The ackee fruit has a unique texture, it is often described as scrambled eggs. But ackee has a creamy buttery flavor, and when paired with saltfish, it becomes very addictive after a few bites.

— Submitted by chef/owner Tamara Nisbeth