Adopt a cat — or 30 — this weekend 

Looking to adopt a kitty? Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., go to Heuberger Subaru, 1080 Motor City Drive, for a cat adoption fair sponsored by Wild Blue Animal Rescue and Sanctuary and Heuberger.

Kittens under 4 months are $75, and kittens and cats older than that are $25. Fees will be waived for special needs cats.

Sponsors are hoping to find homes for 30 kitties during the event. Wild Blue, founded in 2010 as a nonprofit, is located in Black Forest. For more, 71/900-CATS or wbars.org.