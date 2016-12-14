Adopt a cat — or 30 — this weekend 

Looking to adopt a kitty? Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., go to Heuberger Subaru, 1080 Motor City Drive, for a cat adoption fair sponsored by Wild Blue Animal Rescue and Sanctuary and Heuberger.
Kittens under 4 months are $75, and kittens and cats older than that are $25. Fees will be waived for special needs cats.
Sponsors are hoping to find homes for 30 kitties during the event. Wild Blue, founded in 2010 as a nonprofit, is located in Black Forest. For more, 71/900-CATS or wbars.org.
hello everybody, i don't just know the reason why some people is finding it difficult…
I'm not buying this AT ALL. No doubt Mr. Nemanich took on the responsibility of…
BEST WAY TO HAVE GOOD AMOUNT TO START A GOOD BUSINESS OR TO START LIVING…