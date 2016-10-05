October 05, 2016 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Aid in dying law OK for insurance 

By

Tools

If approved by voters, Proposition 106 would let terminally ill, mentally sound people with less than six months to live seek aid in dying from a physician. We covered the basics of the proposal in last week's cover story,"Death with dignity."

One reader was left with a question: Wouldn't insurance companies consider aid in dying to be suicide? And if so, could they cancel a life insurance policy?

Toni Broaddus, spokesperson of Compassion and Choices (and their 501(c)4 Compassion and Choices Action Network), the group backing laws like this across the country, says, simply, "No."

There are a few reasons why life insurance policies won't be voided, she says. First, the law specifically forbids that. Second, most policies do cover suicide after they have been in effect for a set period of time. Also, she says, under the law, medical aid in dying is not suicide — it's akin to refusing further medical treatment when you know it will kill you.

More Local News »

  • It's akin to refusing further medical treatment when you know it will kill you.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Readers also liked…

  • Election influencers: Hiding in plain sight

    Political action committees are busy influencing the city election, and it's impossible to know who's coughing up the money.
    • by Pam Zubeck
    • Mar 18, 2015

  • Tides of green

    Manitou Springs welcomes Emerald Fields, its second cannabis shop
    • by Bryce Crawford
    • Apr 1, 2015

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    "There is No Box!": Exploring the Value of Business Supporting the Arts @ Penrose Library

    • Wed., Oct. 12, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $10
    • Buy Tickets

  • Cascade Volunteer Fire Department Chili Cookoff @ Cascade Fire Station

    • Sat., Oct. 8, 5-8 p.m.

  • User Submitted
    Panel Discussion: Stories of Peace Corps Service @ Pikes Peak Library District, Rockrimmon Branch

    • Wed., Oct. 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    Hike for Heroes Pack @ Palmer Park

    • Sat., Oct. 15, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $25 for individuals; families and groups of 5 or more, $100.

  • Free Movie Night (Get Involved)

    • Sat., Oct. 8, 8-10 p.m.
More »

More by J. Adrian Stanley

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation