Aid in dying law OK for insurance 

If approved by voters, Proposition 106 would let terminally ill, mentally sound people with less than six months to live seek aid in dying from a physician. We covered the basics of the proposal in last week's cover story,"Death with dignity."

One reader was left with a question: Wouldn't insurance companies consider aid in dying to be suicide? And if so, could they cancel a life insurance policy?

Toni Broaddus, spokesperson of Compassion and Choices (and their 501(c)4 Compassion and Choices Action Network), the group backing laws like this across the country, says, simply, "No."

There are a few reasons why life insurance policies won't be voided, she says. First, the law specifically forbids that. Second, most policies do cover suicide after they have been in effect for a set period of time. Also, she says, under the law, medical aid in dying is not suicide — it's akin to refusing further medical treatment when you know it will kill you.