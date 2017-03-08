Reddit
March 08, 2017 News » Local News

Aimee Cox joins Community Health Partnership 

click to enlarge chp.png

Aimee Cox, who headed up the city's efforts on homelessness, has been named CEO of Community Health Partnership, a coalition of health care providers.

Cox served as the first City Council administrator after the mayor-council form of government was adopted by voters in 2010. She worked for then-Mayor Steve Bach as community development manager, helping agencies address homeless issues and cope with the city's violations of grant requirements for housing.

She joins CHP April 3, succeeding Carol Bruce-Fritz. "My recent work on behalf of people living at the margins — a place I know well from my own lived experience in poverty — has turned me into a radical upstreamist," Cox said via email. "We can't repair people the same way we repair infrastructure. We must prevent problems at the source. CHP is an upstreamist organization committed to improving community health and well-being, and it is an honor to get to lead their work."

