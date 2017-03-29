Air Force Academy seeks proposals for new visitors center 

click to enlarge John Hoffman / Shutterstock

The Air Force Academy will soon take proposals on a visitors center.

The Air Force Academy is preparing to issue a request for proposals for a new visitors center, according to the Colorado Springs Business Journal's coverage of remarks from Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson.

The visitors center will be located outside the North Gate and is part of the Springs' City for Champions tourism venture that includes a downtown Olympic Museum, a sports medicine facility at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, and a possible air museum downtown, which would replace the previous stadium concept. Mayor John Suthers says the stadium isn't feasible because it would require a multi-million-dollar public investment. Switching gears requires amending the Regional Tourism Act, under which the projects have been awarded $120 million in state sales tax rebates. Senate Bill 248 was introduced in the Senate on March 16 and assigned to the Senate Finance Committee.