Air museum snubbed in revised C4C plan 

A bill that would have allowed the city to amend its state Regional Tourism Act funding package to sub an air museum in place of a downtown stadium is dead.After a study found the stadium — estimated to cost at least $100 million — wasn't viable without significant local tax dollars, the city sought to revise its tourism package, subbing in a new location downtown for the World War II air museum at Colorado Springs Airport. The legislature gave that plan a thumbs down.Now the tourism package is left without one of its four projects. (The surviving projects are: an Olympic Museum, an Air Force Academy visitors center and a sports medicine and performance center at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.) The city's allotment from the state via the RTA was $120.5 million before the stadium washed out.It's now unclear if the city must return some of the $4.9 million in state tax money already received for the four projects, or how much the change will reduce total RTA funding. The initial state assessment of the projects, dubbed City for Champions, said the stadium would receive $3.8 million over 30 years, but a subsequent report said it would receive $15.4 million.